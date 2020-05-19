Biden: Israeli threats of annexation choke off hope of peace

Former vice president and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he opposes Israeli plan to annex settlements in the West Bank. During a conversation with Jewish donors, Biden added that both the Israelis and the Palestinians should take steps that promote the two-state solution, and to avoid unilateral measures. “I think we also have to make it clear that I do not support annexation,” he said. “The Palestinians need to end incitement in the West Bank and rocket attacks in Gaza,” Biden continued.“What they are teaching in their schools is still in the school books. No matter what legitimate disagreement they may have Israel, it's never a justification for terrorism and no leader should fail to condemn as terrorists those who commit these brutalities. The Palestinian needs to accept once and for all reality and right have a secure democratic Jewish state in the Middle East. And Israel needs to stop the threats of annexation, stop settlement activity because it will choke off any hope of peace.” The former vice president voiced a similar message during his video speech at AIPAC in March.Biden vowed that if elected, he would support the Taylor Force Act while restoring funding to security cooperation with Israel."I'm going to reverse Trump's administration steps [that] I think significantly undercut the prospects of peace and restore diplomatic relationships with the Palestinian Authority and assistance to support the Israeli Palestinian security cooperation and economic, humanitarian aid for Palestinian people," Biden said during the call. The Jerusalem Post obtained audio of the conversation.“I'm going to fully support the Taylor Force Act, which holds aid to the PA based on payments they make to terrorists in Israeli jails,” he continued. “And I was actually in Israel just a few miles away, meeting with Shimon Peres when Taylor Force was tragically murdered,” he added.Biden came under fire last week for suggesting he would restore funding for the Palestinian Authority, arguing that it violates American law. "Money is fungible. Biden's stated intention to resume sending US tax dollars to the PA will enable the PA to finance terrorism, and the murder and maiming of more innocent Jews and Americans," said ZOA national president Morton Klein and ZOA chair Mark Levenson in a statement.The former vice president also noted he would not place any conditions on military assistance to Israel."My commitment to Israel is unshakable," Biden said during the call. "As president, I'm going to continue our security assistance under the historic memorandum of understanding that we signed together in 2016 and maintain Israel's qualitative military edge. I'm not going to place conditions for the security assistance given the serious threats that Israel is facing, and this would be I think irresponsible.”