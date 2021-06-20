The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Bipartisan Senate bill seek to establish US-Israel AI research center

Senator Blackburn said that “countering China’s increasing Artificial Intelligence advancement and destabilizing presence is essential for global security.”

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
JUNE 20, 2021 19:54
AMERICAN AND ISRAELI flags fly during a demonstration in support of Israel at the US Capitol in 2002. (photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)
AMERICAN AND ISRAELI flags fly during a demonstration in support of Israel at the US Capitol in 2002.
(photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)
WASHINGTON – A new Senate bill seeks to establish a US-Israel Artificial Intelligence Research and Development Center “to further bilateral cooperation in AI and contribute to the advancement of this critical field.”
US Senators Marco Rubio (R-FL), Maria Cantwell (D-WA), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), and Jacky Rosen (D-NV) introduced the bipartisan legislation.
The bill would fund the new center with $10 million a year for the next five years, with the US government paying “not more than 50% of the costs of implementing the agreements.”
“The purpose of the center shall be to leverage the experience, knowledge, and expertise of institutions of higher education and private sector entities in the United States and Israel to develop more robust research and development cooperation in the areas of machine learning; image classification; object detection; speech recognition; natural language processing,” and other fields, the bill reads.
“The Center will serve as a hub for robust research and development in AI across the public, private and education sectors in the two nations,” the senators wrote.
“America, and the world, benefit immensely when we engage in joint cooperation and partnerships with Israel, a global technology leader and our most important ally in the Middle East,” Senator Rubio said in a statement. “I’m proud to lead this legislation to build on current, highly successful bilateral research ties between the US and Israel, as well as help both nations stay ahead of China’s ever-growing technology threat.”
Senator Blackburn said that “countering China’s increasing Artificial Intelligence advancement and destabilizing presence is essential for global security.”
“The US-Israel Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research and Development Center re-affirms our relationship with our strongest ally in the Middle East and ensures our bilateral capacity to research, develop, and innovate AI technologies,” she added.
Senator Rosen said that the center is needed “to maintain our technological edge and enhance our competitiveness, the United States must act now to rapidly field AI systems. As the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence rightly points out, leveraging allied innovation advantages is critical to winning the AI era.”
“To help us stay ahead of the curve, this bipartisan legislation would enable greater collaboration between the United States and Israel – a major hub for new and emerging AI technologies,” she continued. “Together, we can develop AI technologies that enhance our national security and the US-Israel relationship. I thank Senators Rubio, Cantwell, and Blackburn for their leadership on this legislation.”


Tags us israel relations Artificial intelligence US Senate
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Decision to investigate Meron tragedy took too long - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Walter Bingham

Does the world need Israel? - opinion

 By WALTER BINGHAM

My Word: The Opposition and contrary forces

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

It’s Israel’s political system, stupid - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Photo of new ministers shows achievements, failures in treating divisions

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

Individual tourists to be allowed into Israel starting July 1

First birthright group lands in Ben-Gurion Airport after year-long pause.
2

Netanyahu offered to resign, let Benny Gantz serve as PM - report

Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
3

Israel's newest prime minister, Naftali Bennett, begins premiership

Incoming Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the Knesset plenum ahead of swearing in of new government.
4

Is Egypt planning to retake control of the Gaza Strip?

Building equipment, sent by Egypt for Palestinians, arrive in the southern Gaza Strip June 4, 2021
5

EU study finds incitement in Palestinian textbooks, kept from public

Palestinian children learn Islamic lessons on summer vacation as COVID-19 restrictions ease in Gaza.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by