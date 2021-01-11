Thus far, at least one police chief and multiple police officers are facing termination proceedings, suspensions and other displinacy measures due to their alleged involvement in the riot , which has resulted in five deaths.

Among the departments noted in the report include officers from California, Washington state and Texas which have been investigated, based on tips and social media.

According to MSN, Interim Police Chief Adrian Diaz has confirmed that two officers from the Seattle department have been placed on administrative leave, based on social media posts that showed the officers at the event.

“The Department fully supports all lawful expressions of First Amendment freedom of speech, but the violent mob and events that unfolded at the US Capitol were unlawful and resulted in the death of another police officer,” Diaz said Thursday.

Officers from the Pittsburgh area have also been identified as partaking in the riot, along with another from the state of New Hampshire and the Texas city of San Antonio.

Beyond the number of police officers being investigated, scores of people taking part in the riot have been arrested in the last few days, along with other sanctions such as being fired from their jobs.

Critics have complained that police and security at the Capitol took a softer approach to the riot, as opposed to more aggressive tactics used against Black Lives Matter activists.