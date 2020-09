Democrats smash fundraising records after death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Democratic candidates and progressive groups raised over $90 million in the hours following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg , according to the fundraising organization ActBlue - the party's online fundraising platform.ActBlue said grassroots donors gave $91.4 million to Democratic candidates and causes in the 28 hours after 8 p.m. Friday, around the time the news of Ginsburg's death broke.According to ActBlue's executive director Erin Hill, the $91 million stemming from 1.5 million donations broke the record for dollars raised in a day and in one hour by the non-profit.Donors gave $70.6 million on Saturday alone, and $6.3 million in one hour on Friday night, Hill said, beating the group's previous records of $41.6 million in one day and $4.3 million in one hour - the bulk of the funding will go towards key Senate races.For what has already been an incendiary campaign season , unfortunately just got more heated with the death of Ginsburg, after US President Donald Trump on Saturday said he would quickly nominate a successor to the liberal icon.Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has promised a vote, giving the pair a chance to cement a 6-3 conservative majority on the court while their party holds both the White House and a 53-47 Senate majority.This type of move could lead to the Supreme Court overturning decisions that legalize abortion, changing stances on health care, etc - fiery debates among this election year. Considering Trump needs the support of the Senate, which currently has a Republican majority, he would need to act quickly to confirm a nominee for the vacant Supreme Court position or risk losing said majority in the November election regardless if he wins the presidency.However, a majority of Americans, including many Republicans, want the winner of the November presidential election to name a successor to Ginsburg on the US Supreme Court, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Sunday.The poll found that 62% of American adults agreed the vacancy should be filled by the winner of the Nov. 3 matchup between Trump and Democratic former Vice President Joe Biden, while 23% disagreed and the rest said they were not sure.Eight out of 10 Democrats - and five in 10 Republicans - agreed that the appointment should wait until after the election.In line with the influx of donations following the death of Ginsburg, the poll found that 30% of American adults said that Ginsburg's death will make them more likely to vote for Biden while 25% said they were now more likely to support Trump. Another 38% said that it had no impact on their interest in voting, and the rest said they were not sure.