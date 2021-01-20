Inauguration Day Poll: Will Biden rejoin the Iran nuclear deal?

With Joe Biden set to enter the White House on Inauguration Day, many have begun to wonder whether the incoming presidential administration will return to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, despite the Islamic Republic's recent escalations, such as starting to enrich uranium to 20% purity.While European powers have warned Iran against its ambitions to continue enriching uranium metal - stating that the production of uranium metal has no civilian credibility but potentially serious military implications - it's uncertain how will the Biden administration will respond.Will Biden return to the deal, or follow the advice of numerous Israeli leaders such as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who have warned and detailed time and time again the lack of transparency in Iran's nuclear sector and the dangerous implications the oversight could have, and leave the deal?Many believe Biden will return to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action - which would lift sanctions on the Islamic Republic, in return for its cooperation to dial back its nuclear ambitions, as the president has voiced his intention to intentionally do so.On the other side of the spectrum, other respondents believe Biden will follow in outgoing US President Donald Trump's footsteps, and wash America's hands of the deal for good - possibly leading to a road of icy relations in the future.Considering the situation stands shrouded in uncertainty, with many moving parts involved, we are forced to guess what the incoming president will do, as it's clearly up in the air.