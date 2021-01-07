Knesset speaker sends letters of 'encouragement' to Pence, Pelosi

Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin sent identical letters of encouragement and support on Thursday to US Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, following the riots in Washington DC on Wednesday, in which demonstrators breached the halls of Congress.

"I write to offer my encouragement following the events that took place yesterday at the US Capitol. I am certain the US Constitution and the American commitment to democracy are strong and enduring," Levin wrote.

He praised the two for resuming the electoral proceedings in the House following the breach, writing that "We, citizens of the world's democracies, look to you in the US as a source of inspiration, and the fact that you so resolutely resumed the proceedings and saw them through to their conclusion was deeply impressive and moving to all."

Levin concluded with a prayer, writing "I join you in the solemn prayer that god may continue to grace congress and the United States of America."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also noted the place the US has as a world leader in democracy when condemning the event on Thursday morning, saying that the events were "the opposite of the values we know Americans and Israelis cherish.”

Neither Levin nor Netanyahu mentioned Donald Trump during their condemnation of the events.