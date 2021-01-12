Kushner briefed incoming national security advisor on MidEast policies

Kushner briefed Sullivan in particular on the Abraham Accords, said Friedman, as Trump's advisers hope that President-elect Joe Biden will continue the normalization process with additional countries.

The briefing took place a few days before Kushner took part in a summit of Gulf leaders in Saudi Arabia two weeks ago, according to Axios.

US Middle East envoy Avi Berkowitz also briefed a former Obama administration official who may be a candidate for a Middle East-related job in the Biden administration, a Trump administration official told Axios.

Friedman stated that he briefed former US ambassador to Israel Dan Shapiro on the Trump administration's Middle East policies as well, but Shapiro clarified to Friedman that he was not part of Biden's transition team.

The current US ambassador told the Knesset meeting that Biden is a friend of Israel, but would press Israel on the issue of settlements, resume aid to the Palestinian Authority and would likely attempt to return to the Iran JCPOA nuclear deal.

Friedman raised concerns about the influence of former secretary of state John Kerry and former national security adviser Susan Rice on Biden's Iran policy, although neither will be working on the Iran portfolio, according to Axios.

The ambassador advised the politicians that Israel should not confront Biden immediately over Iran, but should instead request that his administration begin a dialogue with Israel, the United Arab Emirates and other Arab countries before making a decision on the nuclear deal.

Friedman additionally claimed that Saudi Arabia would have recognized Israel within a year if Trump had been reelected, although he criticized Trump's relationship with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as having been occasionally "too warm," saying that Biden would be more critical of Turkey.

Friedman was honored by a special meeting of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee on Monday as he prepares to finish his term next week.