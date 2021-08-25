The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Man who took Iron Dome out of dustbin running for Congress

Eric Lynn is using his Washington connections and relying on his local roots in his Florida race.

By MIKE WAGENHEIM / THE MEDIA LINE  
AUGUST 25, 2021 02:42
An Iron Dome missile defense system underwent a live fire test on US soil at the White Sands, New Mexico test range, Israel's Ministry of Defense announced on Aug. 23.2021. (photo credit: MINISTRY OF DEFENSE SPOKESPERSON’S OFFICE)
An Iron Dome missile defense system underwent a live fire test on US soil at the White Sands, New Mexico test range, Israel's Ministry of Defense announced on Aug. 23.2021.
(photo credit: MINISTRY OF DEFENSE SPOKESPERSON’S OFFICE)
The US Army completed its first live fire test on US soil of the Israeli-developed Iron Dome missile defense system. As the announcement came down Monday from Israel’s Defense Ministry, the man perhaps most responsible for the Iron Dome’s creation was down in Florida, but not at the Tampa-based US Central Command headquarters or the Air Force Special Operations Air Warfare Center at Hurlburt Field.
For more stories from The Media Line go to themedialine.org
He was in St. Petersburg, running for a seat in the US Congress.
“It was my honor to lead the US-Israel defense relationship at the Department of Defense at the Pentagon for six years and to be the lead on the Iron Dome project at the time,” Eric Lynn told The Media Line.
“When I first arrived at the Pentagon, the Iron Dome had been rejected and I was proud to work both with the US military and our partners in the Israel Defense Forces to make that a reality, and we’re glad that now the US Army is fielding and testing the Iron Dome
as well. It's obviously a system that has saved many lives in Israel. And we hope that it will save many lives for the United States military as well,” he said.
Lynn worked as the liaison to the Jewish community and an advisor on Middle East and security policy on Barack Obama’s first presidential campaign. He came to the campaign from his position as a senior legislative assistant to Democratic Rep. Peter Deutsch, who represented Florida's 20th congressional district from 1993 to 2005 and he once worked as an intern at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee.
In 2009, Lynn became the lead Pentagon staffer on Israeli defense matters in his role as a senior adviser to the US secretary of defense. Weeks after Operation Cast Lead, the devastating three-week Israel-Gaza war in late 2008 and early 2009, Lynn discovered on his desk a folder containing an Israeli proposal to fund a system to intercept rockets. The administration of the previous US president, George W. Bush, had rejected the proposal as flawed.
Lynn decided to work with current Israel Defense Minister Benny Gantz, then Israel's defense attaché in Washington, who claimed the Iron Dome concept had improved after an initial failed test. Lynn, following a second, successful test, would push top national
security officials and, eventually, Obama, to back the proposal.
The Iron Dome missile defense system in action.The Iron Dome missile defense system in action.
Toward the end of the Obama administration, Lynn decided to make a go of it in politics, running as a Democratic candidate for Congress in Florida’s 13 th  district, which encompasses Pinellas County, including the coastal city of St. Petersburg, Lynn’s
hometown.
“Eric came on the scene in 2015. He came back to St. Pete, hoping to make a difference right then and there,” Mitch Perry, a Florida political analyst, told The Media Line.
“At the time, Republicans had been accused of excessive gerrymandering, and Florida’s Supreme Court ruled that the district needed to be redrawn. It became much more favorable for Democrats, and former Governor Charlie Crist got into the race. All the
steam went out for Eric,” Perry said.

Lynn ran instead for a seat in the Florida legislature, but lost to attorney Ben Diamond,
now one of his opponents for the US House seat, which will be open due to Crist’s
decision to run for governor again. Using his vast Obama-affiliated donor network, Lynn
has racked up substantial funding for the race.
“The primaries in Florida are very late. They&#39;re not until August of 2022. So, we have 12
months – a full year of campaigning,” Lynn said.
“What I can tell you is that I feel very confident about our campaign. I’m so appreciative
of the local support that we received from volunteers, from contributors, from people
who continue to reach out and want to be helpful to ensure that our campaign is
successful, Lynn said. “Probably one of my least favorite parts of politics is the
fundraising side of things. I like the policy debates. I worked on national security for a
number of years. I also worked in Congress as a legislative director, writing legislation
and policy. That&#39;s the part of campaigning that I enjoy. But, one measure that people
use is a measure of fundraising and I’m proud to say that we have raised the most
money of any campaign in this race, and I was informed recently that we also have
raised the most money and have the most cash on hand of any Democratic campaign in
an open seat in the country.”
“So, I'm proud of the campaign, proud about the support that we receive and I look
forward to campaigning through the election,” he also said.
The question remains as to whether the money will translate into votes. Lynn’s two
toughest primary opponents are Diamond and Michele Rayner, a noted civil rights
attorney and first-time state legislator, who is the first openly LGBTQ woman of color in
that body.
“Polls show that the district leans 4.5% Democratic, but it’s expected to become more
Republican-friendly. How much so, nobody knows,” Perry said.
“Lynn is an underdog and has his work cut out for him. The other two will be in
Tallahassee filing bills and drawing attention,” he said, referring to the state’s capital
and seat of state government.
“What Lynn will rely on is the Obama connection – that connection to Dem royalty. It’s
still early,” he said, noting that there is no reliable polling out yet on the race.
There is also the question of whether Lynn can turn his national security credentials into
something enticing to local voters. Lynn says he will lean just as heavily on his St.
Petersburg roots as his Washington experience.
"I'm a St. Pete native, a graduate of St. Petersburg High School, and my wife and I are
raising our three young kids here in St. Petersburg. We have been back since my time
serving at the Pentagon for seven years. My three kids are in the public school system
here in Pinellas County and I&#39;ve been an active member of this community for my entire
life,” Lynn said, pointing to his service on a number of local boards, the St. Petersburg
International Relations Committee and his veteran advocacy work.
“This is a race about solving real problems for everyday people here in Pinellas County
and, as someone who&#39;s been born and raised in this area and continuing to work for the
people of Pinellas County, I&#39;m proud to be running and we feel very strong about our
support locally as well as from other friends around the country,” he said.
Florida has increasingly become a hub of Israel relations, both political and economic.
Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, is a vocal backer of Israel, and Democratic Rep. Ted
Deutch of south Florida, an ardent Israel supporter, chairs the US Congress
subcommittee with purview over the Middle East. While Lynn says he doesn’t believe
Israel will play a large role in his race, he says his experience in that realm can only help.
“I will tell you that, in this community, there is a strong level of support for the US-Israel
relationship and clearly people know that I have spent my career working on national
security and as a lead of the US-Israel defense relationship, and I think that plays into
some of their decisions in supporting me,” Lynn said.
The announcement of the US military’s successful test of the Iron Dome comes days
before Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett meets with high-ranking US officials in
Washington, including US President Joe Biden, who said he supports Israel’s emergency
funding request to replenish Iron Dome missiles and batteries following May’s conflict
with Hamas and other Palestinian terror groups.
“I think President Biden and Prime Minister Bennett are going to have an excellent
meeting. I was honored to participate in a number of those meetings during the Obama
administration when Prime Minister (Binyamin) Netanyahu visited. He used to not only
visit the White House, but he would come visit the secretary of defense when I was
serving as the senior advisor there at the Pentagon, and multiple times when we were
traveling to Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, as well,” Lynn said. Bennett is scheduled to meet
with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and
Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday prior to his visit with Biden on
Thursday.
“So those meetings are going to be very detailed discussions, very policy oriented, but
they&#39;re also going to be focused on two friends and allies working to solve problems
together. President Biden has been a long-time supporter of the US-Israel relationship
through his long tenure in the United States Senate and again serving as vice president,
and that has continued here as he serves as president. And he’ll continue to support the
US-Israel relationship, and that&#39;s what he&#39;s going to pass on to Prime Minister Bennett
on his first visit here,” Lynn said.
As those meetings transpire, Lynn will be far outside his Washington comfort zone,
shaking hands, raising funds and engaging in the endless campaigning now typical even
of congressional races.


Tags Iron Dome congress Media Line
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Bennett, Biden must work together on Iran - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

'Woke' activists who are outraged by Israel stay silent on Taliban - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

The chaos in the communications market - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Benjamin Anthony

Israel's withdrawal from Gaza echoes in US withdrawal of Afghanistan - opinion

 By BENJAMIN ANTHONY
Jacob Nagel

Bennett should not enter talks about compensation if Biden returns to JCPOA - opinion

 By JACOB NAGEL
Most Read
1

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

Taliban hijacks theme park in Afghanistan - watch

A member of Taliban forces keeps watch at a checkpost in Kabul, Afghanistan August 17, 2021.
4

Variants vs. vaccines - is the COVID-19 race ever going to end? - analysis

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
5

Last Jew in Afghanistan refuses to give wife Jewish divorce

Simantov, an Afghan Jew, prays at his residence in Kabul

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by