The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Ahead of Washington visit, Naftali Bennett pledges growth of settlements

In his first discussion with an international news organization as prime minister, Bennett told The New York Times major diplomatic moves in either direction were off the table for now.

By HALEY COHEN  
AUGUST 25, 2021 01:17
Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is seen speaking at a press conference, on August 18, 2021. (photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is seen speaking at a press conference, on August 18, 2021.
(photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
Two days ahead of his first meeting with President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said he would neither annex West Bank territory nor permit it to become a Palestinian state and plans to expand the area's Jewish settlements. 
In his first discussion with an international news organization since succeeding Benjamin Netanyahu in June, Bennett, who is expected to arrive in Washington Tuesday night, told The New York Times in an interview published Tuesday that the left-to-right composition of his coalition government meant that major diplomatic moves in either direction are being called off for now. 
“This government will neither annex nor form a Palestinian state, everyone gets that,” he said. “I’m prime minister of all Israelis, and what I’m doing now is finding the middle ground — how we can focus on what we agree upon.”
Netanyahu had considered annexation under the terms of a peace agreement advanced by the Trump administration but rejected by the Palestinians. Congressional Democrats, including some who are pro-Israel, fired back that annexing parts of the West Bank would significantly harm US-Israel relations. 
Bennett vowed that his government would extend a longtime Israeli policy of “natural growth” in existing Jewish settlements in the West Bank. The settlements are a hot topic as critics consider them to be illegal under international law and an obstacle to the establishment of a future Palestinian state. 
The Israeli chief executive went on to state that Jerusalem is the capital of Israel, but did not explicitly say whether he would attempt to block Biden’s plans to reopen a consulate in Jerusalem pledged to the Palestinians that had been shut down by the Trump administration.  

The high-level meeting between Bennett and Biden is slated to take place on Thursday, five days before the latter's August 31 deadline to finish the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, widely seen as Biden’s most significant foreign policy crisis since taking office on January 20.
Meanwhile, Israel's leader reportedly hopes to focus on Iran, using the window of opportunity to convince Biden that there are better alternatives than rejoining the 2015 nuclear agreement.
Bennett will also meet with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, all of whom are closely working to evacuate remaining Americans from Afghanistan.

JTA contributed to this report. 


Tags Naftali Bennett West Bank Joe Biden US Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Bennett, Biden must work together on Iran - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

'Woke' activists who are outraged by Israel stay silent on Taliban - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

The chaos in the communications market - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Benjamin Anthony

Israel's withdrawal from Gaza echoes in US withdrawal of Afghanistan - opinion

 By BENJAMIN ANTHONY
Jacob Nagel

Bennett should not enter talks about compensation if Biden returns to JCPOA - opinion

 By JACOB NAGEL
Most Read
1

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

Taliban hijacks theme park in Afghanistan - watch

A member of Taliban forces keeps watch at a checkpost in Kabul, Afghanistan August 17, 2021.
4

Variants vs. vaccines - is the COVID-19 race ever going to end? - analysis

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
5

Last Jew in Afghanistan refuses to give wife Jewish divorce

Simantov, an Afghan Jew, prays at his residence in Kabul

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by