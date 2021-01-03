Pelosi, McConnell houses vandalized only few hours apart

At McConnell's home in Kentucky, messages were written on the front of the home in red and white spray paint. The words "Weres [sic] my money" were spray painted on the front door along with other messages along the front porch such as "Mitch Kills the Poors," in reference to the $2,000 stimulus check increase that was blocked by the senator, WDRB reported.“I’ve spent my career fighting for the First Amendment and defending peaceful protest. I appreciate every Kentuckian who has engaged in the democratic process whether they agree with me or not," McConnell said, WDRB reported. "This is different. Vandalism and the politics of fear have no place in our society. My wife and I have never been intimidated by this toxic playbook. We just hope our neighbors in Louisville aren’t too inconvenienced by this radical tantrum.”