Pelosi, McConnell houses vandalized only few hours apart

The deliberate damages followed Congress’s failure to approve an increase in the amount of money being sent to individuals to help cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 3, 2021 04:34
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) delivers remarks on the status of the impeachment inquiry on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 5, 2019 (photo credit: ERIN SCOTT/REUTERS)
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) delivers remarks on the status of the impeachment inquiry on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 5, 2019
(photo credit: ERIN SCOTT/REUTERS)
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's home in the Highlands area of Louisville, Kentucky, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's house in the San Francisco area were vandalized over the weekend, only few hours apart, according to local Fox affiliate WDRB.
The deliberate damages followed Congress’s failure to approve an increase in the amount of stimulus money being sent to individuals to help cope with the coronavirus pandemic. 
At McConnell's home in Kentucky, messages were written on the front of the home in red and white spray paint. The words "Weres [sic] my money" were spray painted on the front door along with other messages along the front porch such as "Mitch Kills the Poors," in reference to the $2,000 stimulus check increase that was blocked by the senator, WDRB reported.
“I’ve spent my career fighting for the First Amendment and defending peaceful protest. I appreciate every Kentuckian who has engaged in the democratic process whether they agree with me or not," McConnell said, WDRB reported. "This is different. Vandalism and the politics of fear have no place in our society. My wife and I have never been intimidated by this toxic playbook. We just hope our neighbors in Louisville aren’t too inconvenienced by this radical tantrum.”
At Pelosi’s home in San Francisco, someone spray-painted graffiti and left a pig’s head and fake blood, according to the police, who said that the vandalism was reported around 2:00 a.m. Friday.
The police said they do not currently know who is responsible for the damages.


