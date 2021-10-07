Rashida Tlaib speaks at 'Gaza is Palestine' online event

US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib attended an online event called "Gaza is Palestine" on Thursday.

Tlaib appeared alongside speakers and BDS supporters such as Mohammed El-Kurd, who has made controversial statements about Israel. Kurd stated in an interview with MSNBC that Israeli politicians “are all terrorists” in June.

A Palestinian activist from Jerusalem, Kurd also openly praised the Second Intifada on Twitter last month.

Today marks 21 years since the start of the Second Intifada. Glory to those who resisted and sacrificed. Glory to the martyrs, the women and men whose makeshift weapons confronted artilleries, the children whose stones intimidated tanks. The struggle continues, until liberation. pic.twitter.com/A4eHwypued September 28, 2021

Two non-governmental organizations, Adalah Justice Project (AJP) and MPower Change, are both pro-BDS organizations that have endorsed this event.

AJP has collaborated with organizations that share ties to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), an organization designated by the US and EU as a terrorist organization.

MPower Change co-sponsored a petition in 2016 demanding that Congress end military aid to Israel. The organization even promoted an event that specifically excluded "cops and Zionists."

The organization's executive director is Linda Sarsour, who has made many antisemitic comments in the past.

As for the online event, the campaign hopes to stop Israel from receiving military assistance from the United States.



THREAD: Today, at 12 pm EDT, @RashidaTlaib will appear at an online NGO event alongside speakers who have made troubling statements about terrorism. A number of these individuals are also employed by NGOs that promote BDS and engage in political warfare against Israel > pic.twitter.com/61RAOR9iGr October 7, 2021