The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Republican, Democratic voters become increasingly different - Pew survey

A new Pew survey has highlighted demographic dissimilarities on race and ethnicity, education, gender, age and religion that increasingly constitute the Republican and Democratic voter bases.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 5, 2020 19:20
A Trump 2020 flag hangs on the front porch in a residential neighborhood in Livonia, Michigan, amid an outbreak of coronavirus disease, April 17, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS)
A Trump 2020 flag hangs on the front porch in a residential neighborhood in Livonia, Michigan, amid an outbreak of coronavirus disease, April 17, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
A new Pew survey released on Tuesday has revealed a deeply divided US electorate in the wake of the upcoming 2020 US Presidential Election, highlighting growing demographic dissimilarities on race and ethnicity, education, gender, age and religion that increasingly constitute the basis of Republican and Democratic party coalitions. 
Drawing from a database of more than 360,000 US registered voters over the past 25 years (including more than 12,000 in 2018 and 2019) the Pew Research Center studied long-term trends in party affiliation that found an increasingly divided electorate based on key demographic variables, making voter preference more predictable according to specific profile. 
The survey found that Republicans hold wide advantages in party identification among white men without a university degree, residents of rural communities in the South and Americans who frequently attend religious services.
Conversely, Democrats maintain strong advantages with African-American women, urbanites in the Northeast and the religiously unaffiliated.
Among all US registered voters, 33% identify as Democrats and 29% as Republicans, while 34% of registered voters identify as independents. There has been little change in party affiliation since the 2016 election, with the exception of 2017, when there was a drop in the share of voters identifying as Republicans. 
When considering partisan sympathies of independents, 49% of registered voters identify as Democrats or lean Democratic, while 44% of the electorate affiliate or lean Republican. 
The typical demographic profile of a Democratic or Republican voter shows stark divides on race and ethnicity, education, gender, age and religion between the groups. 
In terms of race and ethnicity, 53% of white (non-Hispanic) voters identify with the  Republican Party or lean Republican. Increasingly, white voters constitute a shrinking share of the US electorate, from from 85% in 1996 to 69% in 2018/2019. Similarly, the growing diversity of the US electorate has meant that Four-in-ten Democratic registered voters are now nonwhite (black, Hispanic, Asian and other nonwhite racial groups), compared to 17% with Republican voters. 
Levels of education has also become a predictive variable of voting habits, with Democrats increasingly dominant in party identification among white college graduates, in addition to even stronger support among university-educated African-American, Hispanic-American and Asian-American voters. Republicans maintain strong leads among white non-college voters, making up a majority of GOP voters (57%). 
Religiosity and religious affiliation increasingly impact US voter preferences, as Christians make up about half of Democratic voters (52%) in 2020, in contrast to 2008, when approximately three-quarters of Democrats (73%) were Christians. The share of religiously unaffiliated Democratic voters have doubled since 2008, from 18% to 38%. For Republican voters,  Christians constitute 79% of the party's support, down from 87% in 2008
Age and generational divides have also become an important factor in voter preferences, with those  50 and older making up majority of Republicans (56%), and half of Democrats. Millennials (ages 24 to 39 in 2020) are more Democratic leaning than previous generations, according to the survey. 
Both parties are also increasingly divided along gender lines, with 56% of US women aligning with the Democratic Party, compared to 42% of men. Controlling for education, it was found that women who have not completed college are 11 percentage points more likely than men to identify as Democrats, while the gap is larger among educated women (65% of women, 48% of men).


Tags republican democratic survey Elections 2020 Pew Research Center
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Trump's peace plan offers Israel an opportunity not to be missed By JPOST EDITORIAL
Menachem Begin vs. Benjamin Netanyahu: A window of opportunity By YAAKOV KATZ
Ehud Olmert The government's response to coronavirus is a national embarrassment By EHUD OLMERT
My Word: Return to sender - Advice from a younger self By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: Ellen DeGeneres, George Floyd and Iyad al-Halak By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Iran, Russia, China, Turkey celebrate 'collapse' of US
A vandalized police car during the protests in Los Angeles, May 30, 2020.
2 Trump signs the Never Again Education Act into law
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 10, 2019
3 DNA analysis of Dead Sea Scrolls unveils their once secret origin
Jeramiah Scroll
4 White supremacists, Soros, 'Russians,' and Antifa blamed for US protests
A man holds a baseball bat while protecting the premises of the Division of Indian Work, a non-governmental organization, as protesters continue to rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. May 30, 2020
5 Kosher stores, synagogues, vandalized and looted in LA protests
People loot property during nationwide unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 30, 2020. Picture taken May 30, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by