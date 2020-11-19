The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Republican senators: Allow West Bank goods to be labeled 'Made in Israel'

"This decision would be yet another achievement by your administration that would support Israel and would push back against antisemitism and the BDS movement.”

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
NOVEMBER 19, 2020 01:05
PSAGOT, PEAK 2016 / CASTEL, PETIT CASTEL 2017 / TABOR, MALKIYA 2015 (photo credit: Courtesy)
PSAGOT, PEAK 2016 / CASTEL, PETIT CASTEL 2017 / TABOR, MALKIYA 2015
(photo credit: Courtesy)
WASHINGTON - A group of four Senate Republicans sent a letter to US President Donald Trump on Monday, urging him to change US customs policy and guidelines “to allow Israeli goods produced in Judea and Samaria to be labeled 'Made in Israel.'”
AXIOS first reported the story. A copy of the letter was obtained by The Jerusalem Post. “Unfortunately, the United Nations and some prominent members of the Democratic Party are working to oppose Israel and to support the antisemitic Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement, which seeks to isolate and damage Israel economically,” the letter reads. The Senators who signed the letter are Marco Rubio, Tom Cotton, Ted Cruz, and Kelly Loeffler.
The four noted in their letter that the country-of-origin labeling guidelines which was introduced by the Clinton administration in 1995, changed longstanding US policy “to require 'Made in West Bank' labels to be put on Israeli goods produced in Judea and Samaria, even though the US government treats these products as 'articles of Israel'' for trade purposes.”
They added that while US authorities do not enforce this labeling policy, they are “concerned that a future administration could choose to enforce these rules and thereby differentiate Israeli goods produced in Judea and Samaria, making them prime targets for BDS boycotts.”
“Your administration should continue its string of pro-Israel policy changes by undoing these misguided Clinton-era guidelines, thereby allowing Israeli goods produced in Judea and Samaria to be labeled as 'Made in Israel,'” the Senators continued. “This decision would be yet another achievement by your administration that would support Israel and would push back against antisemitism and the BDS movement.”


