Senate Republicans introduce bill to resupply Israel's Iron Dome

“US assistance headed to areas under Hamas control should be redirected to Israel to resupply the Iron Dome,” said Arizona Senator Tom Cotton.

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
MAY 22, 2021 20:44
Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon May 19, 2021. (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon May 19, 2021.
(photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
WASHINGTON – Four Senate Republicans, Marco Rubio (FL), Bill Hagerty (TN), Tom Cotton (AR), and Ted Cruz (TX) introduced on Friday a new bill aimed to resupply Israel with missile defense interceptors.
The “Emergency Resupply for Iron Dome Act of 2021” will authorize the Executive Branch “to redirect US foreign assistance to help Israel replenish its highly-effective missile defense interceptors.”
“Iranian-backed terrorists have launched thousands of rockets targeting innocent civilians in Israel,” Rubio said in a statement. “Their hate for Israel has also resulted in misfires that have killed their own people in Gaza. Israel’s Iron Dome has saved countless lives, and we should ensure that it is fully funded and Israel has what it needs to continue to defend itself.”
During his speech on Thursday night, US President Joe Biden said he spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and “assured him of my full support to replenish Israel’s Iron Dome system to ensure its defenses and security in the future.”
“President Biden should swiftly replenish the Iron Dome missiles,” said Cruz. “I am proud to join Sen. Hagerty on this critical legislation urging President Biden to lead with clarity on this issue and not moral relativism or appeasement.”
“My legislation requires the Biden Administration to halt US foreign assistance from going to Gaza and other Hamas-dominated areas and instead to redirect these resources to help Israel resupply its live-saving Iron Dome interceptors,” said Hagerty. “The United States should unequivocally support the right of Israel to defend itself from terrorists.”
Cotton said in a statement that “The United States must ensure Israel continues to have the resources it needs to protect Israeli citizens and to defeat its terrorist enemies.”
“US assistance headed to areas under Hamas control should be redirected to Israel to resupply the Iron Dome,” he added.

MEANWHILE, top House Democrats welcomed Thursday’s announcement on a ceasefire. “The announced ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is welcome news, and we thank the Biden Administration for its extensive engagement and diplomacy,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
“America remains committed to supporting the security of Israel, our friend and ally. We believe it is critical for the security of Israel for Israelis and Palestinians to both be able to live in peace,” she said.  
“Now, with this essential ceasefire, it is incumbent upon leaders in the region to respect Israeli and Palestinian lives and strive for a lasting peace,” Pelosi added.
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer released a statement, saying that “the ceasefire announced is welcome news, especially for the civilians on both sides of the border who have suffered from violence, uncertainty, and fear resulting from the barrage of rockets fired into Israel by Hamas.”
“I appreciate all the work that President Biden and his advisors have done in recent days, quietly and behind the scenes, to bring about this ceasefire,” he added. “I pray that Hamas and other groups will honor it.”
“I support the president’s commitment to replenishing the Iron Dome system - and I again affirm Israel’s right to defend itself against terrorist attacks,” said Hoyer. “I also support providing humanitarian assistance through the Palestinian Authority to innocent civilians who have been injured or lost their homes in the fighting.”
He went on to say that “humanitarian assistance must not allow Hamas to steal resources intended for civilian rebuilding and repurpose them toward reconstructing its arsenal of terror.”
“Israel has been justified in defending itself now and in the past when attacked by terrorists who target its civilians,” he added. “America will continue to stand by our ally while encouraging constructive steps toward peace, security, and stability that benefits Israelis and Palestinians alike.”
Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL), Chair of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on the Middle East, North Africa, and Global Counterterrorism, said in a statement that he commends the Biden Administration “for standing by our ally Israel under attack from a terrorist organization, for its commitment to smart diplomacy, and for standing for peace and security for all Israelis and Palestinians.”
“Even during these challenging times, we cannot give up on the prospect of peace, security and dignity for both Israelis and Palestinians,” he said. “The work is hard, but President Biden was clear that his administration will continue the sustained diplomacy that will hopefully bring us closer to lasting peace between two states for two people.”


