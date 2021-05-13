The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Senate Republicans to Biden: End negotiation with Iran

In a letter led by Senator Rubio, the senators wrote: “In light of these recent attacks by Hamas against Israel, the United States should take all steps necessary to hold Tehran accountable."

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
MAY 13, 2021 20:54
Sen. Marco Rubio speaks with reporters in Washington in July (photo credit: JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS)
Sen. Marco Rubio speaks with reporters in Washington in July
(photo credit: JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS)
WASHINGTON - A group of 43 Republican senators called on President Joe Biden on Wednesday to end negotiations with Iran and deny any sanction relief to the Islamic Republic, citing its ties with Hamas. Senator Marco Rubio led the letter.
“Over the past couple days, Palestinian terrorists in Gaza, who are funded by Iran, have launched a series of rocket attacks into Israel,” the letter reads. “They are targeting Israeli civilians and cities, including Israel’s capital Jerusalem. This is troubling as members of your administration are currently in Vienna negotiating with Iran, the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism.”
“In light of these recent attacks by Hamas against Israel, the United States should take all steps necessary to hold Tehran accountable and under no circumstances, provide sanctions relief to Iran,” the senators wrote. “This is especially important as Iran is supporting terrorist activity against the United States’ closest ally in the region, Israel.”
They noted that Palestinian terrorist groups launched more than 1,000 rockets targeting Israel over the last few days alone. “This includes the first rockets aimed at Jerusalem since 2014. While the United States and countries around the world condemned these rocket attacks, Iran resoundingly supports this aggression.”
“The United States must not do anything to enrich Israel’s enemies, such as by offering sanctions relief to a regime that seeks to destroy Israel,” they added. “As a longtime friend of the Jewish state, we also urge you to unequivocally support Israel’s right to defend itself against any and all terrorist attacks.”
MEANWHILE, House majority leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) issued a statement following Hamas rocket attacks. “The events of the past few days have demonstrated, once again, the danger Israelis face every day and the reason peace is so necessary,” he wrote. “No provocation in Jerusalem justifies raining down rockets on a civilian population, and no nation can be expected to sit idly while rockets are fired into its borders and its civilians are targeted. Israel has every right to defend itself and take necessary action to stop the attacks from Gaza.”
“America stands by our ally Israel because we understand what the Jewish state represents: the striving of a people long denied freedom and self-determination to build a future in their ancient homeland based on democracy, justice, and peace,” he continued. “Our relationship continues to be based in common ideals and common purpose.”
He went on to say that “the unjustifiable attacks by Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad continues to jeopardize Israeli and Palestinian lives and hinder efforts for peace on all sides. Peace cannot be achieved while terrorist groups continue to undermine the legitimate interests of the Palestinian people”.


