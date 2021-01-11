The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Shock and amazement as State Dept. website ‘ends’ Trump's term

Staffer allegedly changed the site without authorization amid heated tensions in Washington.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
JANUARY 11, 2021 23:11
The seal of the United States Department of State is seen in Washington, US, January 26, 2017. (photo credit: REUTERS)
The seal of the United States Department of State is seen in Washington, US, January 26, 2017.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
A staffer who had access to the US State Department website changed it on Monday to show that US President Donald Trump’s term in office had ended. This led to bewilderment, shock, mocking of the US, and amazement across social media. It has been a roller coaster ride in the US since Trump was accused of inciting a mob that ransacked the capital on January 6. Since then Trump has seen his social media accounts suspended and calls for a new impeachment. The country has gone through several crises all at the same time, including revelations about the lengths the president went to overturn an election. 
Buzzfeed reported that a disgruntled employee had been responsible for changing the State Department website. The sabotaging or trolling of the State Department website by changing it to reflect the President was already out of office is part of civil disobedience that has played a role throughout the current administration. This has also included an “anonymous” op-ed by someone who claimed to be “resisting” the president’s policies, as well as various officials leaking information, and claims by the Trump team that a kind of “deep state” had sought to derail the administration from the beginning.  
Tempers have flared and anger has grown particularly in the last week since the riot in DC. There are calls for the participants to be branded insurrectionists, traitors or even terrorists. The US has waged a twenty year global war on terror, and accusations of “terror” and “traitors” have become more common in US media. Not since the period of the Communist scare of the 1950s or the summer of 1968 have things appeared so heated.  
Reactions to the change on the State Department website ranged from “holy crap” to bewilderment. Some noted that a staffer had allegedly changed the site to reflect the de-Trumpification of the presidency. Some appeared to celebrate the change and others from around the world commented on it. Trump supporters and others expressed concern at how the “hack” might have happened and why it stayed up for so long. There are concerns about foreign governments hacking US sites. In addition this is yet another embarrassment for the US administration, illustrating how easy it is to change key websites of the US government, days after protesters gained easy access to offices of US Senators and stole computers and other items. Some were also confused and wondered if it might be true that the US President had been removed from office. Others wondered if members of Vice-President Pence’s team had joined a “resistance,” even though Pence’s page was also changed to reflect his having left office on Monday. He is still Vice-President. Other wondered if US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi was now president or Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. They were not president because the website change was merely a website change, not reality. However in the US questions of reality versus conspiracy have become part of the political landscape in recent months.  


Tags Donald Trump state department Capitol Hill
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Granting David Ben Moshe temporary residence is unneeded litmus test

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak

Impeach Trump, vote Bibi out - opinion

 By JEFF BARAK
Susan Hattis Rolef

Could it happen in Israel? - comment

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Oded Revivi

Democracy in the US and Israel is being tested - opinion

 By ODED REVIVI
Sharon Brous

To truly heal as a nation, we must have a deep national reckoning

 By SHARON BROUS

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Earth is spinning faster: Time flies in 50-year record

EARTH, from Beresheet’s vantage point
3

Pfizer: We don’t know if COVID-19 vaccine defends without second shot

A participant takes part in a simulation for medical personnel at Sheba Medical Center for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.
4

Coronavirus lockdown to begin Thursday at midnight and last two weeks

Streets in Israel appear abandoned amid coronavirus lockdown
5

‘Hitler was right on one thing,’ US congresswoman says at pro-Trump rally

German Fuhrer Adolph Hitler doing a Nazi salute

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by