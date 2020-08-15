Trump campaign to run digital ad campaign during Democratic convention

The Democratic National Convention begins on Monday and will conclude on Thursday with former Vice President Joe Biden formally accepting his party's nomination to take on Trump in the November 3 presidential election.

Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh said the ad purchases could total more than $10 million and the expenditure will be at least in the high-seven figures. Some digital ads can include extra charges based on engagement.

The ad purchases, which were first reported by the New York Times, will include the Trump campaign taking over the banner of YouTube for 96 hours starting on Tuesday. The campaign will also run ads on the websites of major US news outlets, Murtaugh said.

Digital ads have comprised a small share of overall advertising by the two campaigns, but the Trump campaign's purchases for next week are sizable compared with each side's recent expenditures.

On traditional media, which includes television and radio, Biden spent $14.8 million in the week of August 8-14, while Trump spent $7 million, according to ad tracking firm Advertising Analytics.

The Democratic convention will feature an online and televised lineup of heavyweight politicians, rising stars and everyday Americans making the case for Biden.

Biden will address the country from his home state of Delaware, after the party canceled in-person convention festivities in Milwaukee over concerns about the coronavirus epidemic.