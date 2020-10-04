The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Trump supporters gather outside Walter Reed Medical Center

Supporters held signs wishing Trump a speedy recovery from the coronavirus

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
OCTOBER 4, 2020 21:43
Supporters rally at a vigil for US President Donald Trump outside of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he is being treated for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bethesda, Maryland, US, October 3, 2020. (photo credit: JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS)
Supporters rally at a vigil for US President Donald Trump outside of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he is being treated for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bethesda, Maryland, US, October 3, 2020.
(photo credit: JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS)
WASHINGTON – Dozens of supporters gathered outside the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Sunday morning, many holding signs wishing US President Donald Trump a speedy recovery following his coronavirus diagnosis.
Lauren, a business manager from Bethesda, Maryland, where the hospital is located, told The Jerusalem Post that she decided to come to the medical center to show support for the president.
“With this being Sunday, I came here to pray for his health,” she said. “I am optimistic [about his recovery] because I know that he’s getting the best care here.
“I was a little bit shocked [to hear that he was admitted to the hospital] because I know they have been taking great care to keep him safe, but it’s a virus you can’t totally control,” she said.
“Certainly he’s not going to be able to get out and about the way he likes, he’s a very energetic person with a lot of stamina. So, I’m sure being confined and in quarantine for this period will be difficult, but I’m sure he’ll keep working.”
 One woman had a sign with the words “pray for Mr. President.” A man who stood next to her held a placard with the words “prayers for a speedy recovery,” and a third woman’s poster read: “Prognosis: Four more years at the White House.” And the number of supporters kept growing as it was closer to noon.
Robert Williams, a retired military service member from Annandale, Virginia, said he does not expect the president’s illness to affect the elections.
“I think most people have already decided how they’re going to vote. It’s just a lot of noise,” he said. “I am here to show support for the president and try and set politics aside for a day or two and come out... the guy is in the hospital, he needs a little support.”
Karen, a retired firefighter from Anne Arundel County, Maryland, said it was her second time outside Walter Reed.
“I was here yesterday, too, to support our president as long as he’s here. I will be here every day until he is discharged from the hospital.”
She added that she remains confident about Trump’s chances of reelection.
“I thought before this happened that he was going to win, and I still feel the same way. Nothing has changed,” she said. “You can just feel it in the energy. It is even more than in 2016. I think polls lie; they poll the same selection of people. So I don’t believe there’s any truth to them at all. Just like before in 2016.”


Tags Donald Trump Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Will rekindled negotiations between Israel and Lebanon weaken Hezbollah? By JPOST EDITORIAL
YEDIDIA Z. STERN An army of nine million to fight coronavirus By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Greer Fay Cashman IMPROVE aims to improve food security in African countries By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Gilad Sharon The aggressors are free, the defender is locked up By GILAD SHARON
Amotz Asa-El Time is up for the ongoing, dangerous Likud and ultra-Orthodox liason By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement targets Jews on Yom Kippur
Members of the Neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, 2018
2 All eyes might be on the Temple Mount after the UAE-Israel deal
THE POSSIBILITY exists that Solomon’s aspiration could be recreated.
3 Ahead of the election, growing numbers of US Jews consider leaving
Heather Segal, a Canadian immigration lawyer, says she has gotten far more inquiries from U.S. citizens this year than ever before, and most of them have come from Jews
4 American Jews should reject Joe Biden - opinion
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
5 Are the Proud Boys antisemitic?
People gesture and shout slogans during a rally of the far right group Proud Boys, in Portland

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by