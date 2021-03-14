The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Trump teases Lara Trump bid for North Carolina Senate seat

The impromptu announcement was met with applause * Sen. Lindsey Graham says Lara 'shoo-in' for the nomination

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 14, 2021 04:44
FORMER US President Donald Trump attends the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday. (photo credit: OCTAVIO JONES/REUTERS)
FORMER US President Donald Trump attends the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday.
(photo credit: OCTAVIO JONES/REUTERS)
Could former US president Donald Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump run for North Carolina's Senate seat? 
The former president seemed to imply as much on Friday, speaking at  a fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago, The New York Post reported.
In his speech, which was for a fundraiser for Big Dog Ranch Rescue, Trump praised his daughter-in-law, a known animal rights activist, and said "I hear she's going to run for the Senate!"
The impromptu announcement was met with applause, and a video of it was shared on Twitter by local journalist T.A. Walker.
While Lara Trump, who is married to Eric Trump, has yet to announce a bid, she has expressed interest before, saying in a podcast interview in December, “I could think of nothing greater than to represent the people of my home state, represent North Carolina.”
While nothing has been said definitively about it, incumbent North Carolina Senator Richard Burr has announced he would retire in 2022. Burr is one of the notable seven Republican senators who voted in favor of impeaching Trump following the January 6 Capitol insurrection. 
Trump has said he plans on opposing the various senators who went against him, and has vowed to campaign in Alaska against Senator Lisa Murkowski in the 2022 midterm election.
And should Lara actually run, many think she has a very good chance of getting elected. Among her most notable supporters is South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who said he would back Lara should she decide to run, and called her a shoo-in to win the nomination, telling Fox News in February that "I think she represents the future of the Republican Party."
However, this is not the first time a member of the Trump family has been rumored to run for political office following the 45th president's exit from the White House.
In early 2021, rumors were about that Trump's daughter Ivanka would run for the Florida Senate seat. However, sources close to her have stated that she has never seriously considered running.


