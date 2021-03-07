The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Trump vows to campaign against Alaska's GOP Sen. Murkowski

Decision motivated by Murkowski's support of Rep. Deb Haaland for interior secretary.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 7, 2021 05:53
Former US president Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, US February 28, 2021. (photo credit: JOE SKIPPER/REUTERS)
(photo credit: JOE SKIPPER/REUTERS)
(photo credit: JOE SKIPPER/REUTERS)
Former US president Donald Trump has announced he plans to travel to Alaska to campaign against incumbent Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, Politico first reported.
In a statement given to Politico Saturday, Trump said that he would not endorse "under any circumstances, the failed candidate from the great State of Alaska, Lisa Murkowski. She represents her state badly and her country even worse. I do not know where other people will be next year, but I know where I will be – in Alaska campaigning against a disloyal and very bad senator."
This seems to be part of Trump's initiative to fight the reelection efforts of GOP congressmen and senators who opposed him, with Trump having singled out these lawmakers as "Republicans in name only," or "RINOs" during his speech at CPAC.
However, despite this promise, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told CNN that the Senate Republicans will back Murkowski no matter what Trump does.
Trump has had longstanding issues with the longtime Alaskan senator, who has served in her post since 2002 and who has been a notable critic of the former president. 
However, Trump explained to Politico that the reason for this decision was due to her decision to support New Mexico Rep. Deb Haaland for the post of interior secretary. This decision, Trump alleged, "is yet another example of Murkowski not standing up for Alaska."
Even if Trump campaign against her, it wouldn't be the first time Murkowski has survived opposition from the political Right. As noted by CNN, Murkowski had lost the Republican nomination and support in 2010, only for her to win the election as a write-in candidate.


