Are Jerusalem riots linked to the Palestinian elections? - analysis

This is Fatah's way of winning votes - by presenting itself as being at the forefront of the battle against Israeli measures and policies in the city.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
APRIL 19, 2021 20:42
Israeli border police clash with Palestinians outside Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, April 15, 2021. (photo credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90)
Israeli border police clash with Palestinians outside Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, April 15, 2021.
(photo credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90)
Since the beginning of Ramadan last week, clashes have erupted almost every night between dozens of young men and policemen near two entrances to the Old City of Jerusalem, Damascus Gate and Herod’s Gate.
The clashes have been taking place after the iftar meal at sunset when worshipers head to al-Aqsa Mosque for the taraweeh prayers performed during the during the Muslim fast month.
Some residents claim that the clashes are spontaneous, often initiated by bored teenagers who take to the streets after the iftar to launch fireworks in celebration of Ramadan.
According to the residents, the clashes began when police officers prevented dozens of young men and women from sitting on the steps at the entrance to Damascus Gate. The police have three watch towers in the area.
The police decided this year to ban gathering at the steps to avoid friction between the residents and police officers. As a result, rioters have thrown rocks at the officers and Jewish citizens, injuring a number of them.
Other east Jerusalem residents, however, believe that the ongoing violence is connected to the upcoming elections for the Palestinian Authority parliament and presidency, slated for May 22 and July 31 respectively.
PA leaders have threatened to cancel the elections if Israel prevents Jerusalem Arabs from casting their ballots in the city.
These residents believe that members of PA President Mahmoud Abbas’s ruling Fatah faction in east Jerusalem may be responsible for some of the daily confrontations between the police and rioters.
The PA leadership is currently waging a campaign in the international arena to get the US, European Union and other countries to exert pressure on Israel to allow the vote to take place in Jerusalem.
Scenes of clashes between police officers and young Arab men help the PA and its Fatah faction in their effort to spotlight the controversy surrounding the participation of Jerusalem Arabs in the Palestinian elections. Israel has still not announced its position regarding the participation of Jerusalem Arabs, who hold Israeli-issued ID cards, in the upcoming elections.
In the past few days, police prevented a number of Fatah activists from holding gatherings in the city ahead of the elections. The move has drawn sharp criticism from PA and Fatah leaders, who accused Israel of working to obstruct the elections. A number of Fatah activists have also been summoned for interrogation by the police on charges of incitement and carrying out illegal activities on behalf of the PA in Jerusalem.
Police sources believe that the activists are deliberately provoking the authorities as a way of earning publicity ahead of the elections. This is Fatah’s way of winning votes – by presenting itself as being at the forefront of the battle against Israeli measures and policies in the city.
On Sunday night, police briefly detained Ahed al-Risheq, a senior Fatah member from the Old City, and served him with an order banning him from entering al-Aqsa Mosque for one week. Risheq said that he was accused of raising Palestinian flags by the mosque and staging a protest in favor of holding the Palestinian elections in Jerusalem.
It is possible that the clashes may have been triggered by police restrictions, but it is now clear that the PA and Fatah leadership have decided to utilize them to increase the pressure on Israel concerning the participation of Jerusalem Arabs in the elections.


