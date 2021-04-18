Violent clashes break out in east Jerusalem - report



עימותים אלימים בין שתי חמולות בשכונת ואדי ג'וז במזרח ירושלים: בתיעוד שהופץ נראה ביתה של אחת החמולות עולה באש. המשטרה דיווחה על קטטה במקום, שכללה שימוש בנשק, וחמישה מהמשתתפים בה פונו לבתי חולים

Egged bus line 3 was attacked with stones as it drove through the city.

The Israeli news outlet shared a video of the incident to social media.



המהומות במזרח העיר: אוטובוס קו 3 של אגד שהיה בדרכו לכותל הותקף באבנים
In addition, riots have broken out out near Nablus Gate by the Old City

According to KAN, the riots had broken out during the evening and saw police need to use stun grenades.



המתיחות בשער שכם | הפרות סדר החלו ברחוב סולטאן סולימאן הסמוך לשער. המשטרה משתמשת ברימוני הלם כדי להרחיק מפרי סדר
It is unclear at this time if all of these incidents are in any way related. These incidents also come a week after a bus was attacked in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Isawiya. The bus had driven through the neighborhood as a short cut, but was attacked with stones and a Molotov cocktail. This is a developing story.

Violent clashes between two clans in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Wadi Jouz broke out Saturday night, KAN reported.According to police, the clashes took place outside a home of one of the clans, which was on fire. The violent brawl reportedly involved weapons, and five had to be hospitalized, according to KAN.This comes amid a number of other violent incidents in east Jerusalem.Earlier, a bus on its way to the Western Wall in the Old City was attacked, KAN reported.