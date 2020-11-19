The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Are Pompeo’s Israel announcements easy come, easy go? - analysis

The Trump administration gave Israel a relatively free hand when it came to the settlements

By LAHAV HARKOV  
NOVEMBER 19, 2020 22:01
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo testifies during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on the State Department's 2021 budget, in the Dirksen Senate Office Building, in Washington, D.C., US, July 30, 2020 (photo credit: GREG NASH/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo testifies during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on the State Department's 2021 budget, in the Dirksen Senate Office Building, in Washington, D.C., US, July 30, 2020
(photo credit: GREG NASH/POOL VIA REUTERS)
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo came on what is likely to be his last visit to Israel in office with some generous parting gifts for Israel.
First, Pompeo announced that the State Department would consider the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement to be antisemitic and would move to revoke funding from any organizations affiliated with it.
Then, Pompeo canceled the guideline requiring a “made in the West Bank” label on Israeli products from Judea and Samaria, replacing it with “made in Israel.”
These come on the heels of the continuing “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran, including additional sanctions on those involved in the regime’s human rights violations, sponsorship of terrorism in the region and its ballistic missile program.
All of these actions, taken in the waning days of the Trump administration, serve a very clear purpose beyond their spoken aims: They’re an attempt to box in the Biden administration on foreign policy.
But does that strategy stand a chance? Anything that Pompeo can institute with the stroke of a pen can be undone just as easily. Easy come, easy go.
Both the settlements and Iran are areas in which the Trump administration and President-elect Joe Biden have very different views, so the latter would likely want to reverse recent changes. US President Donald Trump left the Iran deal and Biden wants to return to a modified version of it, and a return to the agreement would likely require a removal of some Trump-era sanctions.
The Trump administration gave Israel a relatively free hand when it came to the settlements and Pompeo declared that such activity is not illegal per se; Biden has been documented opposing Israeli building in Judea and Samaria during much of his 47 years of public life, and he will come into office with State Department policy contradicting that view not only in word, but in deed. The US and Israel signed a treaty on extending scientific cooperation to the West Bank, so the Biden administration cannot undo that unilaterally without breaking an agreement, but the labeling policy can be changed back.
Biden opposes BDS. He has said so, and that opposition was written into his campaign platform. However, stopping funding to entities supporting boycotts of Israel or “any territory controlled by Israel” – in other words, Judea and Samaria – would narrow Biden’s options on another matter of policy, his promise to restore aid to the Palestinians. Persistent reports say the Palestinian Authority is trying to scale back its policy of paying jailed terrorists and families of terrorists in order to get around the Taylor Force Act that bans US aid to the PA as long as the “pay for slay” program is still in place. However, the PA has taken an anti-normalization stance towards Israel and many Palestinian civil society organizations have ties to the BDS movement. Furthermore, stopping funding to groups that call for boycotts of “any territory controlled by Israel” would include many international human rights organizations.
Of these policies, Iran sanctions will likely be the most difficult to undo and could prove to be politically toxic. It will be easy for the Republicans to capitalize on any sanctions relief and question why the Biden administration cares so much about the Iran deal that it would be willing to forgive terrorists and human rights violators.
Settlements are, in theory, the easiest, since there is a consensus in all parts of the Democratic Party, from centrist to progressive, against them.
And BDS is a mixed bag; nearly all of Congress opposes boycotting Israel, with a few prominent exceptions, but a growing number of politicians on the Left have expressed concerns about the free-speech implications of steps taken to block the movement.
Despite a more favorable political position, Biden may be reluctant to take steps that will antagonize Israel, especially in the early stages of his administration, and giving the Republicans even more material to attack him and to claim he is anti-Israel.
In the meantime, as Biden tries to find a way to shift to policies that better suit his positions, the Trump precedents will already exist, and Jerusalem will view them as the starting point in their conversations with Washington and Ramallah. Canceling these moves will also put Biden in a worse position to press Israel for concessions if he seeks to relaunch peace talks. Whatever Israeli government would realistically be in place in the next four years would see an American reversal on these matters as a stick, and would want a carrot to go with it, certainly before making further compromises.
So, legally, everything Pompeo did can disappear as easily as they appeared on Thursday. But politically and diplomatically, it may not be as simple.


Tags West Bank bds Joe Biden Donald Trump Mike Pompeo Pompeo
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo It's time to free Jonathan Pollard By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amotz Asa-El Effi Eitam is the wrong man for Yad Vashem By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Susan Hattis Rolef The election results roller coaster By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yitz Greenberg Netanyahu, Elkin: Step back from joining in Holocaust denial By YITZ GREENBERG
Douglas Bloomfield McConnell will go from Trump's 'yes man' to Biden's 'no man' – opinion By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 Proud Boys leader trying to rebrand the group as explicitly antisemitic
Proud Boys activist Kyle Chapman at a rally in Portland on June 4, 2017. Chapman now says he has transformed the group into an explicitly white supremacist organization. (Natalie Behring/Getty Images)
2 Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran?
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel
3 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
4 Why hasn't Benjamin Netanyahu called Joe Biden?
Will Benjamin Netanyahu succeed in bridging the rift with the Democratic Party?
5 Israel to legalize, regulate recreational cannabis market within 9 months
An employee checks cannabis plants at a medical marijuana plantation in northern Israel March 21, 2017

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by