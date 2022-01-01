The Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) organization warned over the weekend that if a Palestinian administrative detainee who is on hunger strike dies it would consider his death an “assassination” by Israel.

The detainee, Hisham Abu Hawwash, has been on a hunger strike for 138 days in protest of his administrative detention. He was recently transferred to the Shamir Medical Center (Assaf Harofeh), where he is reported to be in critical condition. Abu Hawwash has been held in administrative detention since October 2020.



#معركة_الأمعاء_الخاوية pic.twitter.com/6dQHmdctXr عاجل| المحامي جواد بولس: أطباء يؤكدون أن الأسير هشام أبو هواش يواجه احتمالية الوفاة المفاجئة، وحالته حرجة للغاية، والطاقم الطبي بالمستشفى الإسرائيلي يرفض تزويدهم بمعلومات عن الوضع الصحي لهشام. #أنقذوا_هشام_أبو_هواش January 1, 2022

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

PIJ Secretary-General Ziyad al-Nakhala threatened that if Abu Hawwash dies, his organization would consider the death an assassination and respond accordingly.

A PIJ statement issued in the Gaza Strip claimed that Abu Hawwash was “being subjected to a process of assassination.”

“All options are open and on the table in case the occupation continues its procrastination and evasion of responsibility,” the statement cautioned.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants take part in the funeral of their comrade in the southern Gaza Strip November 14, 2019 (credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)

PIJ-affiliated armed group called Jenin Brigades in the West Bank threatened that Israel would pay a heavy price if the prisoner dies. The group announced a “state of general mobilization” among its members, saying it was ready for retaliation.

Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh on Saturday called on Israel to release Abu Hawwash. “Abu Hawwash is in critical condition and we hold the occupation authorities fully responsible for his life,” he said.

On Friday, a delegation from the PA Ministry of Health visited Abu Hawwash at the hospital and found that his health condition was seriously dangerous as he suffers blurry vision, significant muscular atrophy and inability to move and talk, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said that it had reached out to international human rights organizations to demand that Abu Hawwash be moved to a Palestinian hospital after the serious deterioration in his health condition.