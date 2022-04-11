The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israeli forces under 'no restrictions' against Palestinian terrorists - Gantz

The IDF's involvement in stifling terror is "dictated only by the operational need," Defense Minister Benny Gantz said.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 11, 2022 17:00

Updated: APRIL 11, 2022 17:16
IDF arresting suspects in the West Bank suspected of connection with the terrorist who carried out the Tel Aviv terror attack, April 10, 2022. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)
IDF arresting suspects in the West Bank suspected of connection with the terrorist who carried out the Tel Aviv terror attack, April 10, 2022.

(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

There are no restrictions on the use of Israeli force against Palestinian terrorism suspects, Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Monday, adding that the scale of the IDF's involvement in stifling terror is "dictated only by the operational need."

However, Israel is trying to distinguish between those who support and plan to carry out terror attacks to the broad Palestinian population, the defense minister stated.

"We try to differentiate between the population and the perpetrators of terrorism and between the different geographical environments," Gantz said. "Terrorist activity is prevalent in the Jenin area, which is why Jenin is under extensive operational activity, including a direct hit to its economy."

IDF and Border Police forces operated in Jenin during the weekend, carrying out large arrest raids in the West Bank city. In a decision made following the Tel Aviv terror attack to tighten security around the city, Israeli-Arabs will be prevented from entering the city and merchants and other businessmen from the city will be unable to enter Israel.

Gantz also spoke on the decision made by the security cabinet on Sunday to approve NIS 360 million for the 400 km. reconstruction of Israel's 470 km. security barrier along the West Bank. As part of the reconstruction, wire fencing will be replaced with nine-meter-high concrete blocks.

"We are starting an engineering effort to improve the existing situation [in the West Bank]," Gantz said, adding that construction will begin as soon as possible in a move designed to "improve the situation along the Seam Line."

Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz is seen addressing a townhall in Munich, Germany, on February 20, 2022. (credit: Munich Security Conference) Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz is seen addressing a townhall in Munich, Germany, on February 20, 2022. (credit: Munich Security Conference)

Gantz also praised the defense establishment's gathering of intelligence which lead to the arrest of 13 terrorism suspects in the West Bank, including in Burka, Kalil and Hebron on Monday. IDF soldiers also confiscated four vehicles and two handguns.

Clashes broke out between Palestinians and Israeli forces in a number of locations on Monday morning near Kalil, with dozens of Palestinians burning tires and throwing stones at soldiers. Gunshots were also heard. No injuries were reported among Israeli forces.

According to Palestinian reports, Israeli forces entered Meithalun, south of Jenin, and arrested a Palestinian from his home on Monday morning. An additional suspect was arrested in Burqin, the IDF said.

Israeli forces also entered Hebron and Silwad on Monday morning, arresting Hamas official Ismail al-Nattah.



