The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Gantz, Blinken talk West Bank security, Abu Akleh investigation

Their call came on the heel of US President Joe Biden's visit to the Middle East, during which he visited both Israel and Saudi Arabia.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 30, 2022 21:56
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz, at the State Department in Washington, US, June 3, 2021. (photo credit: JACQUELYN MARTIN / POOL / REUTERS)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz, at the State Department in Washington, US, June 3, 2021.
(photo credit: JACQUELYN MARTIN / POOL / REUTERS)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on Saturday with Defense Minister Benny Gantz, during which they discussed measures being taken by Israel to ensure stability in the West Bank and Gaza. 

They additionally discussed the IDF's steps in the investigation of the passing of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. Gantz told Blinken that Israel will share the results of the investigation with the US upon its completion.

In addition, the two discussed the pressure being placed on Iran and the push for a nuclear agreement. At the same time, they agreed that a solution must be found to the maritime dispute with Lebanon. They mutually affirmed the US's role in this regard.

Their call came on the heel of US President Joe Biden's visit to the Middle East, during which he visited both Israel and Saudi Arabia.

"The discussion focused on the implications of [Biden's] visit to Israel and Saudi Arabia, as well as on ways to deepen regional defense cooperation under US leadership," according to a statement released by Gantz's office.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz, at the State Department in Washington, US, June 3, 2021. (credit: JACQUELYN MARTIN / POOL / REUTERS)US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz, at the State Department in Washington, US, June 3, 2021. (credit: JACQUELYN MARTIN / POOL / REUTERS)

Israel has been, in the past few weeks, hopeful about potential normalization with Saudi Arabia, especially as the country opened its airspace to allow for Israeli aircraft to fly above the country. Saudi Arabia nevertheless reiterated soon after, however, that this is not a sign of pending normalization.

Nevertheless, it is no secret that this was one of the bigger subjects on the table during Biden's visit to both countries.



Tags Benny Gantz Iran saudi arabia Joe Biden Antony Blinken JCPOA
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

What is the Phoenix Ghost Drone that is set to be used in Ukraine?

AeroVironment Switchblade 300s being launched
2

Body of man who fell into sinkhole under pool found by rescue teams

Sinkhole under a pool in Karmei Yosef, July 21, 2022.
3

Mysterious lights, possibly SpaceX Starlink, spotted in Israel's North

UFO (illustrative).
4

Jews, non-Christians not part of conservative movement - GOP candidate consultant

Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano gives a victory speech at his election-night party in Chambersburg, Pa., May 17, 2022
5

Frequent napping linked to poor heart health, study says

Illustrative image of a person sleeping.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by