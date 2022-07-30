Gantz, Blinken talk West Bank security, Abu Akleh investigation

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on Saturday with Defense Minister Benny Gantz, during which they discussed measures being taken by Israel to ensure stability in the West Bank and Gaza.

They additionally discussed the IDF's steps in the investigation of the passing of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. Gantz told Blinken that Israel will share the results of the investigation with the US upon its completion.

In addition, the two discussed the pressure being placed on Iran and the push for a nuclear agreement. At the same time, they agreed that a solution must be found to the maritime dispute with Lebanon. They mutually affirmed the US's role in this regard.

Their call came on the heel of US President Joe Biden's visit to the Middle East, during which he visited both Israel and Saudi Arabia.

"The discussion focused on the implications of [Biden's] visit to Israel and Saudi Arabia, as well as on ways to deepen regional defense cooperation under US leadership," according to a statement released by Gantz's office.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz, at the State Department in Washington, US, June 3, 2021. (credit: JACQUELYN MARTIN / POOL / REUTERS)

Israel has been, in the past few weeks, hopeful about potential normalization with Saudi Arabia, especially as the country opened its airspace to allow for Israeli aircraft to fly above the country. Saudi Arabia nevertheless reiterated soon after, however, that this is not a sign of pending normalization.

Nevertheless, it is no secret that this was one of the bigger subjects on the table during Biden's visit to both countries.