The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Operation Breaking Dawn: What the IDF accomplished in Gaza in 3 days

The operation increased deterrence, changed the face of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement and restored stability to the area.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: AUGUST 9, 2022 17:05

Updated: AUGUST 9, 2022 17:09
An Israeli Air Force F-35 during Operation Breaking Dawn, August 2022 (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
An Israeli Air Force F-35 during Operation Breaking Dawn, August 2022
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

During the three day Operation Breaking Dawn, the IDF managed to assassinate the top officials in the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement in Gaza, destroy central facilities the movement used to manufacture weapons and intercept 97% of rockets that needed to be intercepted successfully.

Senior officials in the defense establishment stated on Tuesday that the IDF had met all the objectives that were set at the beginning of the operation, including focusing strikes only on Islamic Jihad, destroying the movement's capabilities, assassinating senior officials and members and preventing the movement from achieving its goals.

The operation increased deterrence, changed the face of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement and restored stability to the area, according to the officials.

How Operation Breaking Dawn began

The IDF clarified on Tuesday that shortly after the arrest of Islamic Jihad official Bassam al-Saadi in Jenin last week, threats were made by the movement to carry out sniper and anti-tank attacks against Israelis, leading IDF Southern Command commander Eliezer Toledano to to raise the level of alert in the command and to refresh an operative plan known as "Black Sash" which was built to target Islamic Jihad.

Early Wednesday morning, the defense establishment received an alert that the terrorist movement intended to carry out an anti-tank missile attack against a civilian bus, leading to the decision to issue strict movement restrictions on communities and roads near the Gaza border.

IDF operations during Operation Breaking Dawn, August 2022 (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

Later that day, a situation assessment was held and it became clear that Islamic Jihad would not back down from its threats, despite mediation efforts by Egypt and Qatar, leading the IDF to decide to launch an operation.

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi demanded from the start that a strong defense be set up along the border fence and that the IDF take the initiative and carry out an opening strike that would include targeted assassinations against senior members of Islamic Jihad.

Two senior Islamic Jihad officials taken out in initial strike

On Friday it was estimated that the opening strike would take place on Saturday morning, but in the end it was decided to launch the strike on Friday afternoon at 4:15 p.m. with an airstrike killing Islamic Jihad's commander of the northern Gaza sector, Tayseer Jabari, and a drone strike targeted Abdallah Kadum, a senior commander of the movement's anti-tank units, who was riding on a motorcycle. IDF drones and tanks carried out strikes against the movement's positions and observation points at the same time.

During the operation, the Israeli Air Force had a large number of drones and fighter jets in the air above the Gaza Strip for both attack and intelligence gathering purposes. Footage and information collected by the aircraft were transmitted to a single operations room where the commander of the Air Force was able to see all the footage of the various Islamic Jihad sites, as well as activity in Syria, Lebanon, Israel's natural gas rigs in the Mediterranean and other locations.



Tags Gaza IDF Palestinian Islamic Jihad Israeli Air Force Operation Breaking Dawn
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Over 350 rockets fired toward Israel, sirens sound in Tel Aviv

Israeli police inspect a vehicle that was damaged following rockets attack from Gaza towards Israel in Ashkelon, Israel August 6, 2022.
2

LIVE BLOG: Biden welcomes ceasefire, calls for investigation of civilian casualties

A picture shows rockets being fired by Islamic Jihad toward Israel from the Gaza Strip, on August 6, 2022
3

After new Gaza strike, Israel says it has killed all Islamic Jihad leaders

A salvo of rockets is fired from Gaza City toward Israel, on August 6, 2022.
4

Iran says it will ‘build nuclear warheads’ and turn NY into ‘hellish ruins’

People stand next to an Iranian missile during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022.
5

Jews, non-Christians not part of conservative movement - GOP candidate consultant

Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano gives a victory speech at his election-night party in Chambersburg, Pa., May 17, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by