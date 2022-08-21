The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Israel delays plan to allow Wֿest Bank Palestinians to fly out of Ramon Airport

Israel, for security reasons, does not allow most West Bank Palestinians to travel out of Ben Gurion Airport. 

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: AUGUST 21, 2022 19:05
A plane is reflected in the facade of the Ramon International Airport after an inauguration ceremony for the new airport, just outside the southern Red Sea resort city of Eilat, Israel January 21, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
A plane is reflected in the facade of the Ramon International Airport after an inauguration ceremony for the new airport, just outside the southern Red Sea resort city of Eilat, Israel January 21, 2019.
(photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)

Israel has delayed a pilot plan to allow West Bank Palestinians to fly out of the Ramon airport near Eilat, which had been scheduled to start this month.

The plan was part of a series of gestures Israel has made to the Palestinians with an eye to the Biden administration's push to help ease their travel routes.

Israel, for security reasons, does not allow most West Bank Palestinians to travel out of Ben Gurion Airport. 

How are Palestinians getting to Eilat?

Palestinians who seek to go abroad have to exit the West Bank through the Allenby Bridge Crossing, so they can fly out of the Queen Alia International Airport in Amman in neighboring Jordan. 

A Palestinian man alights from a bus upon his return from abroad as a police officer wears a mask as a preventive measure against coronavirus, at the Allenby Bridge crossing in Jericho, in the West Bank March 10, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD) A Palestinian man alights from a bus upon his return from abroad as a police officer wears a mask as a preventive measure against coronavirus, at the Allenby Bridge crossing in Jericho, in the West Bank March 10, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)

The crossing is open from 8 a.m. - 11:30 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and from 8 a.m. - 3l30 p.m. The limited hours plus congestion at the crossing make international travel particularly cumbersome for Palestinians.

Israel has promised the US that it would open the Allenby crossing 24 hours a day by the end of September. 

Separately it has also sought to open Ramon Airport to the Palestinians and had intended to provide shuttle buses from the West Bank to the terminal for Palestinians who passed a security check.

The Palestinian Authority had objected to the plan, noting that it preferred to see Israel restore the Atarot airport on the outskirts of Jerusalem, which was shut down in 2000 at the start of the second intifada.

A revived airport would allow for Palestinians to directly enter a terminal from Area A of the West Bank, thereby reducing security concerns. Atarot is also located next to Ramallah, whereas the Ramon airport is near the Egyptian border. 

Under the terms of the initial plan, Palestinians would have access to two flights a week to Turkey, one to Antalya and the other to Istanbul. Each plan would have 220 seats.

Israel's Airport Authority announced the delay, stating that "the special flights for the residents of Judea and Samaria which were scheduled to depart from Ramon Airport and which were supposed to be carried out with the foreign companies has been postponed. 

"When a new date [for the plan] is chosen, we will update the media and the public," it stated.



Tags Egypt Eilat Palestinians Ramallah West Bank Palestine Palestinian Ramon Airport Airport
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Texas school district orders removal of Anne Frank’s diary from shelves

anne frank
2

Asteroid 2.3 times the size of dinosaur heading for Earth - NASA

An asteroid is seen orbiting around Earth in this artistic rendering.
3

Ancient writing deciphered nearly a century after its discovery - study

Artists and archeology
4

Chemicals found in pots and pans linked to liver cancer - study

Dividing cancer cell
5

Jerusalem terror attack: Shooter turns himself over to Israel Police

Israeli security forces at the scene of a shooting attack outside Jerusalem Old City, August 14,2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by