The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Manhunt continues for Jerusalem shooter who killed IDF soldier

Security forces are said to have identified the suspect, and believe that he might be hiding out somewhere in Shuafat.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 10, 2022 19:28

Updated: OCTOBER 10, 2022 19:37
Israeli security forces are seen following a shooting incident at a check point next to Shuafat in east Jerusalem, October 10, 2022. (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
Israeli security forces are seen following a shooting incident at a check point next to Shuafat in east Jerusalem, October 10, 2022.
(photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

The manhunt for the shooter who killed an Israeli solider at a checkpoint near Jerusalem on Saturday continued on Monday as intelligence and military units continued to pursue the suspect who killed Sgt. Noa Lazar. 

On Sunday morning, Israeli special forces from the police’s elite Yamam unit, raided a home in Jerusalem believed to be connected to the suspect who security forces believed opened fire at the checkpoint. Another security guard was seriously injured in the attack. 

Security forces are said to have identified the suspect, and reportedly believe that he might be hiding out somewhere in Shuafat, a refugee camp that is a neighborhood and part of Jerusalem. 

IDF soldiers operate in the West Bank as part of Operation Break the Wave, September 2022 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) IDF soldiers operate in the West Bank as part of Operation Break the Wave, September 2022 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Saturday's terror attack in Shuafat

The shooter arrived at the scene in a vehicle belonging to a stranger. When the car stopped at the checkpoint, he fired seven rounds until his gun jammed. 

The terrorist had pretended to be hitchhiking to Modi'in in order to secure a ride. The driver turned himself in after the fact and was determined not to have been intentionally involved in the attack.   



Tags Jerusalem Terrorism Palestinian terrorism
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Hercules statue, approximately 2,000 years old, discovered in northern Greece

A statue of Hercules and a lion
2

'Death to the dictator!' Protests spread at universities across Iran

A man gestures during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's "morality police", in Tehran, Iran September 19, 2022.
3

Russian soldiers calling Ukrainian surrender hotline by the thousands - GUR

Russian soldier on the Ukrainian border, March 1
4

Israel readies for war with Hezbollah after Lebanon ups maritime deal demands

: People walk as Israeli navy boats are seen in the Mediterranean Sea as seen from Rosh Hanikra, close to the Lebanese border, northern Israel May 4, 2021.
5

What is Russia's Poseidon nuclear torpedo, can it cause nuclear tsunamis?

A mushroom cloud is seen caused by a nuclear bomb in this illustration.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by