Manhunt continues for Jerusalem shooter who killed IDF soldier

The manhunt for the shooter who killed an Israeli solider at a checkpoint near Jerusalem on Saturday continued on Monday as intelligence and military units continued to pursue the suspect who killed Sgt. Noa Lazar.

On Sunday morning, Israeli special forces from the police’s elite Yamam unit, raided a home in Jerusalem believed to be connected to the suspect who security forces believed opened fire at the checkpoint. Another security guard was seriously injured in the attack.

Security forces are said to have identified the suspect, and reportedly believe that he might be hiding out somewhere in Shuafat, a refugee camp that is a neighborhood and part of Jerusalem.

IDF soldiers operate in the West Bank as part of Operation Break the Wave, September 2022 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Saturday's terror attack in Shuafat

The shooter arrived at the scene in a vehicle belonging to a stranger. When the car stopped at the checkpoint, he fired seven rounds until his gun jammed.

The terrorist had pretended to be hitchhiking to Modi'in in order to secure a ride. The driver turned himself in after the fact and was determined not to have been intentionally involved in the attack.