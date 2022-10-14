WATCH: Ambulance caught in crossfire between Palestinians and IDF

Videos of heavy combat with a Red Crescent ambulance caught in the crossfire between IDF soldiers and Palestinian gunmen circulated on social media on Friday morning, with one doctor reported killed and at least two medics injured.

A defense official told Israeli media that the doctor was seemingly killed by Palestinian fire. Palestinian media identified the doctor as Dr. Abdullah Abu A-Tin, said Army Radio.

The videos show multiple engagements between the combatants, who appear to be shooting at one another down an alley, with an ambulance in the middle of the road on the Palestinian battlefront.A squad of at least three carbine-carrying Palestinians fired from around the intersecting street corner and down the alley, in a video shared by Maariv columnist Tal Lev-Ram. In the video, the ambulance can be seen reversing from the alley as the gunmen fire.

A video being shared on Palestinian social media networks shows Red Crescent workers approaching a man in dark clothing lying bleeding in the middle of the alley, when gunfire rings out.