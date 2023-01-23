The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Palestinians vow to foil Israeli demolition of Khan al-Ahmar

The Palestinian Authority called on the US and European Union to pressure Israel to not demolish Khan al-Ahmar in Area C of the West Bank.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Published: JANUARY 23, 2023 16:28
View of the Bedouin village Khan al-Ahmar, in the West Bank on January 23, 2023. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
The Palestinian Authority on Monday called on the US and European Union to prevent the demolition of the Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar, located in Area C of the West Bank.

The appeal came amid demands by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and some members of the Likud Party to immediately evict the residents of the village.

In September 2022, the High Court approved a request by the pro-settler Regavim Movement demanding that the prime minister and defense minister explain why the government has not implemented the demolition order issued two years ago against the illegal village.

The government is scheduled to present its response to the court within two weeks.

What does the Palestinian Authority say about Israeli attempts to demolish Khan al-Ahmar?

 The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the “heinous campaign of incitement by ministers, members of the Knesset, and extremist settlers to demolish the village.”

The ministry said in a statement that it rejects the attempt by some political parties in Israel to establish a link between the illegal settler outpost that was established last week in memory of the late Rabbi Haim Druckman near the settlement of Migdalim in the West Bank. 

Last Friday, the IDF dismantled the small outpost, sparking calls by Ben-Gvir and others to evict Khan al-Ahmar.

“Khan al-Ahmar is an integral part of the Palestinian territories, while settlements, including outposts, are illegitimate and illegal according to international law,” the ministry argued. It called for a “firm” international, American and European position and pressure on the Israeli government to stop the implementation of the eviction, dubbing it a “racist, expansionist colonial project.”

Senior PLO official Azzam al-Ahmed, who visited Khan al-Ahmar on Monday together with senior PA officials, claimed that the intention to demolish the village was part of an Israeli plan to “besiege” Jerusalem by expanding settlements and outposts and cutting the northern part of the West Bank from the southern part.

Ahmed said that the previous protests by the Palestinians and some international parties over the past few years “thwarted” the alleged Israeli scheme.

“[Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu, who is fleeing from corruption cases, has returned in alliance with the filthiest, racist, extreme right-wing forces in an attempt to remove any Palestinian community near Jerusalem.”

Azzam al-Ahmed

“[Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu, who is fleeing from corruption cases, has returned in alliance with the filthiest, racist, extreme right-wing forces in an attempt to remove any Palestinian community near Jerusalem,” Ahmed added, vowing to resist any plan to evict the residents of the village.

The PLO official held the US administration responsible for settlement expansion. He also accused the US administration of failure to fulfill its promises and commitments, especially its declared opposition to unilateral measures.

Muayad Shaban, head of the Palestinian Commission for Resisting the Wall (Israel's security barrier) and Settlements, said the Palestinians won’t allow Israel to demolish the village.

“The Palestinian people will stand with the residents of Khan al-Ahmar in this battle,” Shaban said. “Our people won’t allow the separation of the eastern part of the West Bank from its southern part. The Israeli scheme aims to eliminate the Palestinian cause and prevent the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.”

During the protest in the village, Palestinians chanted slogans against Ben-Gvir and denounced him as a “coward.” They also chanted: “We prefer death to humiliation.”

Eid Abu Ghalyeh, a spokesperson for the Khan al-Ahmar residents, said the Palestinians were determined to prevent the demolition of the village. “We will remain on our land,” he said. “We’re not going anywhere. This is our land and our right.”

Hamas, for its part, threatened that Israel would “pay the price sooner or later” if it proceeded with the plan to demolish the village.

“The occupation’s crimes in Khan al-Ahmar are a continuation of the Nazi-fascist criminal policy and reveal the true face of the occupation and its extremist government.”

Mohammed Hamadeh

“The occupation’s crimes in Khan al-Ahmar are a continuation of the Nazi-fascist criminal policy and reveal the true face of the occupation and its extremist government,” said Mohammed Hamadeh, a spokesperson for the Gaza-based terror group. “The occupation is deluding itself if it thinks that the Palestinian people will allow this aggression to pass unnoticed. Our people in Khan al-Ahmar won’t submit to the policies of the occupation and will continue the resistance until the liberation of Palestine.”

Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the second largest group in the Gaza Strip after Hamas, said the Palestinians are capable of “defending their land and holy sites.” The group condemned Israel’s measures at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound (Temple Mount) and Khan al-Ahmar as a “declaration of war on Jerusalem and the entire Palestinian people.”



Tags Palestinian Authority Palestinians Settlements West Bank Israeli Palestinian Conflict Khan al-Ahmar bedouin
