Two settlers arrested for Purim riots in Huwara, indicted on terrorism charges

A group of settlers allegedly noticed a Palestinian family in a car and began throwing stones and hit one of the occupants of the vehicle with an ax.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: MARCH 30, 2023 14:36
A RESIDENT OF Huwara walks on Monday among cars burnt by settlers avenging the terror attack that claimed the Yaniv brothers a day earlier. (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
A RESIDENT OF Huwara walks on Monday among cars burnt by settlers avenging the terror attack that claimed the Yaniv brothers a day earlier.
(photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

Two Israelis who live in the Samaria region were arrested by the Shin Bet and police after attacking Palestinians with an ax and stones in Huwara on Purim, the Shin Bet and police announced on Thursday.

During the violence on Purim, a group of Israelis entered Huwara and began attacking Palestinians. In one instance, the group noticed a Palestinian family in a car outside a shop and began throwing stones at the car and hit one of the occupants of the vehicle with an ax.

At least five Palestinians were injured in the riots on Purim, including one who was hit in the head by a stone.

Israeli residents from the area reported at the time that about 50 Palestinians in Huwara threw stones at Israeli vehicles driving in Huwara, damaging at least four vehicles. No injuries were reported.

According to the Israeli residents, the settlers only came to the scene after the rocks were thrown.

Huwara, West Bank (credit: ANAN ODEH/CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)Huwara, West Bank (credit: ANAN ODEH/CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

According to Palestinian reports, settlers shot at a vehicle a Palestinian family was driving in the town as well. Video reportedly from the scene showed a bullet hole in the windshield and another part of the windshield smashed.

Surveillance camera footage from Huwara showed Palestinians running into a shop before Israelis ran towards the shop throwing rocks at the shop and at vehicles parked outside. The video showed the settlers surrounding a vehicle with Palestinians inside, smashing some of the windows and attempting to break in before the driver reversed and drove away.

Video footage reportedly from Huwara that night also showed both IDF soldiers and settlers dancing to Purim music in the middle of the Palestinian town around the time of the clashes.

The IDF stated at the time that it would investigate the matter of the dancing soldiers, adding that their behavior "does not align with what is expected from soldiers during operational activity." According to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit, IDF soldiers and Border Police officers worked to disperse the clashes and were able to restore order.

Arrests by Shin Bet and Israel Police

A week after the violence, the Shin Bet and Israel Police arrested two residents of the Samaria region: Hanoch Rabin, a resident of Givat Ronen, and Raz Giron, a resident of Yitzhar.

An indictment was filed against the two on Thursday, charging them with crimes of conspiracy to commit a terrorist act of aggravated damage and willful damage to a vehicle for racist reasons.

Rabin and Giron belong to a group that works to harm Palestinians and disrupt Israeli security forces.

"This activity leads to unrest and heated spirits - with a significant risk to the lives of uninvolved passers-by - and harms the fabric of life of the residents of Samaria and the West Bank in general," said the Shin Bet.

"The Shin Bet considers these acts, which are carried out from nationalist motives, a danger to the security of the state, and in cooperation with Israel Police and the IDF, will continue to act to stop them and to bring the full severity of the law to bear against the perpetrators of these acts."

Adi Keidar, an attorney with the right-wing Honenu legal aid organization stated that the organization would study the case, but added that "I am sure that in the end we will understand that the defendants' connection to the evidence is very weak."

"It is important to note that these days the country is boiling, there are many terrorist attacks against Jews in the Huwara area and throughout the country," added Keidar. "In addition, there is a wave of protests and pogroms throughout the country carried out by left-wing elements, and still the Shin Bet and the Judea and Samaria Central Unit are busy with one thing - eradicating nationalist crime while trampling on human rights. We hope that the court will give weight to this in its decision."

Violent weeks in Huwara

A week before the violence on Purim, dozens of homes and vehicles in Huwara were torched by settlers hours after two Israelis, Hallel Menachem Yaniv and Yagel Ya’acov Yaniv, were murdered by a Palestinian terrorist in a shooting attack in the town.

Signs put up in Huwara by settler activists before Purim stated, “The intifada is already here” and “The Jews overcame their enemies,” a quote from the end of the Book of Esther that is read on Purim, which is being celebrated from Monday night to Wednesday evening. 



