Investigations launched into IDF soldiers dancing with rioting settlers

Footage of IDF soldiers and rioting settlers dancing together, for Purim, is being investigated.
"The event recorded in the video lasted several minutes. The circumstances of the event are clear. The conduct of the fighters is not consistent with what is expected of fighters in operational activity" was an IDF statement released in response to the incident
Four Palestinians, from the village of Hawara, were taken to hospital after settlers attacked them. This is the second time that the village has been the target of violence in the last few weeks.
Unbelievable! #Israeli soldiers & settlers are now LITERALLY dancing side by side in the very Huwara village that settlers burned down a week ago.One yells "Huwara is a great shame!"IDF soldiers teargassed locals in the town.The pogromists were "an extreme fringe" they said! pic.twitter.com/ZCjLnrXDax— Muhammad Shehada (@muhammadshehad2) March 6, 2023