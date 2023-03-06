Investigations launched into IDF soldiers dancing with rioting settlers

Footage of IDF soldiers and rioting settlers dancing together, for Purim, is being investigated.

"The event recorded in the video lasted several minutes. The circumstances of the event are clear. The conduct of the fighters is not consistent with what is expected of fighters in operational activity" was an IDF statement released in response to the incident

Four Palestinians, from the village of Hawara, were taken to hospital after settlers attacked them. This is the second time that the village has been the target of violence in the last few weeks.