Israeli settlers, Palestinians clash in Huwara on Purim

Israeli settlers and Palestinians clashed in the town of Huwara on Monday evening, a week after settlers rioted through the town, according to Palestinian reports.

At least five Palestinians were injured, including one who was hit in the head by a stone.

Israeli residents from the area reported that about 50 Palestinians in Huwara threw stones at Israeli vehicles driving in Huwara, damaging at least four vehicles. No injuries were reported.

"Dozens of Arabs gathered, some of them with bats. Soldiers stood by and did nothing," said a resident of Givat Ronen who drove through the town.

According to the Israeli residents, the settlers only came to the scene after the rocks were thrown.

View of cars burned by Jewish settlers during riots last night in Huwara, in the West Bank, near Nablus, February 27, 2023 (credit: ERIK MARMOR/FLASH90)

According to Palestinian reports, settlers shot at a vehicle a Palestinian family was driving in the town as well. Video reportedly from the scene showed a bullet hole in the windshield and another part of the windshield smashed.

IDF soldiers, Israeli settlers dance to Purim music in Huwara

Video reportedly from Huwara showed both IDF soldiers and settlers dancing to Purim music in the middle of the Palestinian town around the time of the clashes.

Last week, dozens of homes and vehicles in Huwara were torched by settlers hours after two Israelis, Hallel Menachem Yaniv and Yagel Ya’acov Yaniv, were murdered by a Palestinian terrorist in a shooting attack in the town.

The terrorist who committed that attack is still on the run.

Since the riots last week, extremist settler groups have called for further violence against the town, although up until Monday, Israeli forces largely succeeded in keeping settlers from rioting there again.

Signs put up in Huwara by settler activists on Sunday stated, “The intifada is already here” and “The Jews overcame their enemies,” a quote from the end of the Book of Esther that is read on Purim, which is being celebrated from Monday night to Wednesday evening.