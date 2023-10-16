WATCH: IDF kills Hamas intelligence chief in strike on Gaza home

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Monday afternoon that it had successfully assassinated the head of Hamas General Intelligence in Khan Yunis.

In addition, the IDF presented evidence of their precise strikes on vital underground Hamas facilities and the terrorists responsible for launching rockets into Israel.

These video recordings were made available to the public within an hour of a barrage of rocket attacks on Israel, which resulted in at least one direct hit.

IDF assassinates the head of Hamas General Intelligence in Khan Yunis

IDF: Ultimate goal is to eradicate Hamas

Lieutenant Colonel Y, the commander of the Southern Firepower Division, previously known as artillery, said: "Since the commencement of Operation Swords of Iron, the IDF has effectively dismantled numerous critical components of Hamas infrastructure, targeting terrorists, and more. The success of this campaign can be attributed to the concerted efforts of various army units, in coordination with the Southern Homefront Command."

He emphasized that the immediate objective is to halt Hamas rocket attacks on Israel, with the ultimate goal being the eradication of this violent terrorist organization.