Israel kills seven Hezbollah terrorists in clashes on Lebanon border

Hezbollah announced that seven of its members were killed in clashes between the terrorist movement and the IDF along the Israeli-Lebanese border on Sunday.

A member of the Syrian branch of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad's al-Quds Brigades was also killed amid the clashes along the border.

A number of anti-tank missile attacks against Israeli forces were reported along the border on Sunday, with the IDF responding with airstrikes and artillery fire toward Hezbollah posts in southern Lebanon.

Additionally, a number of mortars were fired from southern Lebanon to Yiftach in northern Israel on Sunday, setting off sirens. The rockets fell in open areas. Israeli soldiers at a staging area near the Israeli border with Lebanon, northern Israel, October 21, 2023. (credit: AYAL MARGOLIN/FLASH90)

Drone intercepted by IDF near the Lebanese border

Additionally, on Sunday, the IDF intercepted a drone that was headed from Lebanon toward Israeli territory.

Later in the day, Hezbollah-affiliated al-Manar TV reported that an IDF drone conducted a targeted strike on a vehicle in southern Lebanon. The report claimed that a Syrian laborer working nearby was injured.

Later in the evening, the IDF announced that fighter jets had struck Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon after terrorists were spotted trying to fire anti-tank missiles toward Israel. Additionally, an anti-tank missile was fired from Lebanon toward Arab al-Aramshe in northern Israel, with no injuries or damage reported. Advertisement

Amid the continuing escalation in tensions, the Defense Ministry and the IDF announced on Sunday that they would be evacuating civilians from an additional 14 towns in northern Israel including Snir, Dan, Beit Hillel, She'ar Yashuv, Liman, Matzuva, Eilon, Goren, Granot HaGalil, Even Menachem, Sasa, Tziv'on, and Ramot Naftali.

Since the day after the war between Israel and Hamas broke out, the IDF, Hezbollah, and Palestinian terrorist groups in Lebanon have exchanged fire daily along the Lebanese-Israeli border. Anti-tank missile attacks and rockets have targeted IDF soldiers and Israeli civilians along the border almost every day, with the IDF responding with artillery fire and airstrikes.