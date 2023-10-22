Hezbollah has been increasing attacks on Israel in the last two weeks after Hamas carried out a massacre on October 7.

The Hezbollah attacks are a result of Iran’s desire to create a multi-front war in the Middle East. Hezbollah is willing to risk the civilian towns and villages in south Lebanon as it has in the past, to threaten Israel.

Similar to Hamas in Gaza this means it uses the civilian areas to hide its weapons and that it carries out attacks and then slips away into the rural civilian landscape.

A report at The National in the UAE revealed how Hezbollah has harmed this area in the two weeks of escalation it has conducted. This has included anti-tank fire and the use of rockets, mortars, and small arms fire.

"Since the war of 2006, this was the safest place in Lebanon, the quietest place in Lebanon," says Imad Lallous, the mayor of Ain Ebel, according to The National report.

Ain Ebel is often described as the only Christian town in its area, although there is another village down the road that also has Christians. Both these areas are near the Israeli border and near Bint Jbeil.

Hezbollah intentionally drew fire to Christian areas

“Ain Ebel stands in contrast to much of southern Lebanon, which has a strong Shiite majority and is one of Hezbollah's main power bases. The residents of the town are largely Christian and supportive of Hezbollah's largest political rival, the Lebanese Forces,” the report says. Advertisement

The National also notes that many of the children and women have left the town now due to sanctions. Hezbollah’s Iran-backed threats have also caused Israel to evacuate communities on the other side of the border.

This is the effect of Iran in the region, harming communities and causing civilians to flee so that Tehran profits while locals in Israel and Lebanon suffer. It turns out that Hezbollah has been terrorizing this area in the past. A local resident disappeared several months ago and Hezbollah has been blamed.

Another report by the Alma Research and Education Center said that local Christians in another village had also complained about the situation.

“A letter from the Christian residents of Ramish [Rmeish] expresses fear from future escalation on the Lebanese-Israeli border. Clashes between Hezbollah and the people of Ramish intensified recently – since Hezbollah was trying to create military infrastructure in the town,” the report says.

In this report, it also notes that women and children have left the town. The men who remained have complained of potential looting. The poor people are appealing to the government for support.

However, the government of Lebanon has let Hezbollah control southern Lebanon and attack Israel with impunity, endangering Christians and other minorities in Lebanon.