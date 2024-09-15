Israel must occupy southern Lebanon or life in North 'unsustainable' - Likud MK

The IDF must occupy southern Lebanon to establish a "security corridor" against Hezbollah, Likud MK Ariel Kallner demanded in an interview with Maariv on Sunday.

The coalition lawmaker called on the government, led by his faction leader Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, to address tensions along the northern border by conquering Lebanese lands, from the border to as far north as the Litani River.

"Our reality can no longer continue as is," Kellner told Maariv. "The sole, unavoidable conclusion is that the current border in the North is unsustainable."

Kellner further claimed that today's border between Israel and Lebanon is curbing the government's ability to "provide security for residents of northern Israel."

Kellner: Life along Israel's northern border can no longer be supported

When asked about the steps Israel's military should take to destroy the threat Hezbollah poses on the North, Kellner argued that Israel has only two options: "We either create a 'security zone' by controlling the Litani River, or life in northern Israel can no longer be supported.

"That is our equation; there is no other way around it," he added.

Kellner spoke to Maariv while visiting the North as part of a delegation of lawmakers from the Knesset's Eretz Yisrael Lobby, which advocates for expanding settlements in the West Bank.

Gallant 'not the same minister who called to bomb Lebanon'

During his visit, Kellner also attacked Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, calling on him to resign.

As per the Likud lawmaker, Gallant is "no longer the defense minister who spoke on bombing Lebanon back to the Stone Age" and must be replaced.

However, Kellner stressed his support for Netanyahu, arguing that the prime minister "continues to seek out victory" amid international pressure.