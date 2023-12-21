Hamas terrorists' prosecution: Is the death penalty on the table?

Knesset member Ariel Kallner (Likud) confirmed on Wednesday that the death penalty is on the table as a form of punishment for the Hamas terrorists who were involved in the October 7 massacre.

The subcommittee of the Knesset's Constitution, Law and Justice Committee held a closed-door discussion on Tuesday to determine the government's course of action regarding their prosecution.

Kallner (Likud), part of the subcommittee, highlighted the significance of the discussion in an interview on 103FM, stating, "The system works, and justice will prevail on a historic scale, resonating for generations. We are faced with a monstrous event, much like the war we are fighting."

He emphasized that adhering strictly to criminal law rules would be impractical, suggesting alternative approaches.

Although a decision on the method of prosecution is yet to be made, Kallner affirmed that all options are being considered, including the possibility, as mentioned, of implementing the death penalty.

Hamas terrorists' conviction

Regarding the conviction of the terrorists, Kallner stressed, "Our primary goal is to ensure their conviction. The system swiftly adjusted itself to combat these inhuman monsters. As Knesset members, we fully support this effort.

"We hope that the High Court of Justice judges also comprehend the gravity of the situation," he continued. "International law recognizes the existence of illegal combatants who have disregarded every norm. There are strategies to address such matters."

In addition, Kallner discussed a bill he proposed concerning the Druze and Circassian communities in Israel, advocating for granting special status to these ethnic groups, solidifying the bond forged through shared histories and blood ties.