Celebrating 'victory,' Palestinians vow to continue Jerusalem protests

“The residents of Jerusalem have scored another victory,” said Ahmad Ruwaidi, a senior Palestinian official from east Jerusalem. “Jerusalem is not a united city; it is an occupied Arab city. We salute the residents of Jerusalem on this new victory.”



Palestinian demonstrators near Damascus Gate cheer the sirens and apparent boom of interceptions in Jerusalem pic.twitter.com/1WSAycclkM May 10, 2021

“We will prevent the Jewish settlers from entering the Old City of Jerusalem in the future,” said a woman who identified herself as Um Abed from the village of Silwan. “There’s no reason why Jewish settlers should be allowed to come to our city to provoke and attack us. They need to understand that Jerusalem is an Arab and Muslim city.”

Another east Jerusalem resident, Samir Abu Asab, said that the clashes with the Israel Police and “settlers” will continue “until Israel withdraws from east Jerusalem, the eternal capital of Palestine.”

Abu Asab, a resident of the Muslim Quarter, said that the Israeli government “was forced to prevent the Jewish settlers from storming the Old City and al-Aqsa Mosque thanks to the fierce resistance of the Jerusalem shabab (youths).”

Mahmoud al-Habbash, religious affairs adviser to PA President Mahmoud Abbas, called on the Muslim leaders, governments and people to support the residents of east Jerusalem “who are defending their religion and all Muslims.”

Habbash held the Israeli government fully responsible for the “repercussions of its aggression on the people of Jerusalem and al-Aqsa Mosque,” warning that the violence could ignite the whole region.

The Palestinian National Council, the PLO’s legislative body, accused Israel of “pursuing its scheme to alter the political and historical identity of Jerusalem and the Palestinian territories.”

PA Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said in opening remarks at the weekly meeting of the Palestinian cabinet in Ramallah that “what is happening in Jerusalem reflects the spirit of criminality and hatred practiced by Israel.”

Shtayyeh too accused Israel of working to “obliterate the identity of Jerusalem and falsify its Arab, Islamic and Christian history.”

Shtayyeh and other PA officials repeated their call to the international community to provide protection for the Palestinians, especially those facing “ethnic cleansing” in Jerusalem.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, meanwhile, said that Turkey “stands with the Palestinians in their defense of Jerusalem and its Islamic and Christian holy sites against Israeli assaults.”

Erdogan made his statement during a phone call with Abbas on Monday, according to the PA’s official news agency, Wafa. Abbas, for his part, told Erdogan that the Palestinians were holding “intensive contacts on the international level to halt the Israeli aggression.”

Several Palestinians who gathered at Damascus Gate on Monday afternoon expressed satisfaction over the decision to change the route of the march.