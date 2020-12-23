The Jerusalem Post contributor Hillel Fuld has launched a donation campaign for the family of Esther Horgen, who was the victim of an alleged terrorist attack that resulted in her murder.Fuld has set up a Facebook page for Horgen’s family, as well as the donation page in her memory. All of the proceeds will go to the Horgen family.Fuld himself is familiar with such circumstances. His brother, Ari Fuld, was murdered September 16, 2008, while at a shopping market in Gush Etzion. After he was stabbed in the upper back, Fuld was able to neutralize the terrorist before the terrorist was able to murder another. Shortly thereafter, Fuld succumbed to his wounds. The terrorist was sentenced to life imprisonment and was ordered to pay damages to the family. Fuld left behind a wife and four children.Hillel has set up a Facebook page for Horgen’s family and a donation page in her memory.
