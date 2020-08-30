After six years, the families of murdered teenagers Eyal Yifrah, Gil-Ad Shaer and Naftali Fraenkel are suing Hamas – and demanding more than half a billion shekels compensation.
The lawsuit, brought to the Jerusalem District Court on Sunday, demands NIS 520 million from the terrorist organization responsible for organizing and implementing the attack. It is intended to stop the transfer of money from the Palestinian Authority to Hamas.
According to a study conducted for the prosecution by Lt.-Col. Alon Eviatar, an expert on Palestinian affairs and former Palestinian adviser to the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), the Palestinian Authority transfers between $50 million and $100 million monthly to Hamas. The report stated that the money is transferred to Hamas government offices in Gaza, and to other various bodies in the Strip that are under Hamas control.A statement released on behalf of the boys' families said: "This lawsuit, of course, does not cure our pain, reduce our grief, or diminish our longing for our children. If the lawsuit has the power to deter even a little of these evil forces, then it was our reward."Advocate Nitzana Darshan-Leitner, representing the plaintiffs, said in a statement that: "This is a precedent-setting lawsuit. For the first time, funds from the Palestinian Authority will be confiscated for a terror attack carried out by Hamas. If the Palestinian Authority refuses to honor the foreclosure, and continues to fund Hamas despite the foreclosure order, we will demand the amount of compensation from the tax money that the State of Israel transfers to the Palestinian Authority. Either way, the Palestinian Authority will pay for its support of Hamas, and the victims of terrorism will be able to receive justice. "What the state is unable to do – stop the hundreds of millions of dollars flowing into the Hamas organization from the Palestinian Authority – the victims of terrorism will succeed in doing," she said.On June 12, 2014, Yifrah, Shaer and Fraenkel were waiting at a popular hitchhiking spot next to Alon Shvut in Gush Etzion south of Jerusalem, hoping to catch a ride toward their respective homes. They were abducted by Hamas operatives; their bodies were discovered 18 days later on June 30 in a shallow grave in the Palestinian city of Halhul near Hebron. Hamas's military wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassem Brigades, also officially claimed responsibility for the abduction and killing.
The resulting war between Israel and Hamas – Operation Protective Edge, during which terrorist groups surprised Israel by using cross-border attack tunnels – lasted seven weeks and left 67 IDF soldiers dead. This is a developing story.