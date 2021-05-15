Funeral held of man Lebanon says was killed by Israeli fire on border

funeral

Members of his family, dressed in black and wearing face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, gathered around the coffin of Mohamed Tahan in his home town of Adloun, in southern Lebanon, to bid farewell, Reuters images showed.

A large poster at the mourning ceremony was emblazoned with his picture, alongside a symbol of the Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah, which is a staunch opponent of Israel. The poster carried the words: "On the way to Al-Quds (Jerusalem)."

Protesters gathered again on Lebanon side of border with Israel on Saturday, waving Palestinian and Hezbollah flags.

The Lebanese army deployed in the area, setting up cordons to prevent protesters approaching a border wall that runs along that stretch of the boundary, although some protesters still managed move up close.