The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Funeral held of man Lebanon says was killed by Israeli fire on border

Protesters gathered again on Lebanon side of border with Israel on Saturday, waving Palestinian and Hezbollah flags.

By REUTERS  
MAY 15, 2021 21:31
Lebanese protesters seen on the border between Israel and Lebanon, northern Israel, as it seen from Metula, May 15, 2021. (photo credit: BASEL AWIDAT/FLASH90)
Lebanese protesters seen on the border between Israel and Lebanon, northern Israel, as it seen from Metula, May 15, 2021.
(photo credit: BASEL AWIDAT/FLASH90)
The family of a 21-year-old man who the Lebanese authorities say was killed by Israeli fire when he and a group of others tried to cross the border fence with Israel held his funeral on Saturday, a day after he died.
The IDF identified a group of protesters who left objects near the border that they suspected were explosive devices. Three suspects cut the border fence and crossed into Israel where they were joined by another four suspects; they then started a fire inside Israeli territory, which spread to Lebanese territory.
“The behavior of the suspects indicated that they were planning to commit a terror attack in Metulla,” the military said in a statement.
During the event, the IDF shot one suspect identified by Hezbollah’s news outlet Al-Manar as Mohammad Tahhan in the leg. He was identified by the IDF as a Hezbollah member.
The incident took place during a protest on the Lebanese side to support Palestinians, amid a conflict between Israel and Hamas, the Islamist group which rules Gaza.
And the event came a day after three rockets were fired from southern Lebanon, landing in the sea off of the northern coast of Israel. Hezbollah distanced itself from the rocket fire; it is believed that a Palestinian group fired the rockets.
Members of his family, dressed in black and wearing face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, gathered around the coffin of Mohamed Tahan in his home town of Adloun, in southern Lebanon, to bid farewell, Reuters images showed.
A large poster at the mourning ceremony was emblazoned with his picture, alongside a symbol of the Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah, which is a staunch opponent of Israel. The poster carried the words: "On the way to Al-Quds (Jerusalem)."
Protesters gathered again on Lebanon side of border with Israel on Saturday, waving Palestinian and Hezbollah flags.
The Lebanese army deployed in the area, setting up cordons to prevent protesters approaching a border wall that runs along that stretch of the boundary, although some protesters still managed move up close.
UNIFIL, the UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon that monitors the boundary with Israel, said on Friday it had launched an immediate investigation into the incident.

Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.


Tags Israel Gaza Hezbollah Lebanon
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Bennett should reconsider joining unity coalition, Israel needs change

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Did IDF deception lead to massive aerial assault on Hamas’s ‘Metro’?

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Unmasking Hamas’s unholy war

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Israel's bloc for change coalition hanging on a tightrope - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Is Israel on the verge of a Hamas-abetted civil war? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Tel Aviv battered in unprecedented Gaza barrage

A bus struck by a rocket fired from Gaza on May 5, 2021.
2

IDF preps for ground invasion as rockets continue to pound Israel

Bringing more IDF tanks to the border with Gaza, Southern Israel, following heavy rocket and missile barrage fired into Israel by militants in Gaza, May 13, 2021.
3

Soldier killed as cabinet okays more attacks

Damage caused to a building in Petah Tikva by Hamas rocket fire, May 13, 2021
4

Israel in chaos: 10 Border Police units called up to quell Arab-Jewish violence

Clashes between the Israeli army and Palestinians in the West Bank city of Hebron on May 12, 2021.
5

What is Hamas trying to achieve by fighting Israel? - analysis

People hold Hamas flags as Palestinians gather after performing the last Friday of Ramadan to protest over the possible eviction of several Palestinian families from homes on land claimed by Jewish settlers in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, May 7, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by