Gantz conditions Gaza development on prisoner exchange deal

During the conference, Gantz said in a speech that "We are in a place that allows the IDF a strong home front. In parallel with security actions, we are committed to strengthening the civil resilience in the localities of the region and in the entire south."

"At the same time, we are also providing humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza," Gantz continued, saying that "We will continue to do so, in cooperation with our Egyptian partners, the United Nations and other international bodies."

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

"However, we demand peace and we will allow the development of the Gaza Strip only after the boys return home ," he said, referencing the two Israeli citizens held captive by Hamas for the past seven years, Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed, along with the remains of two kidnapped IDF soldiers, Oron Shaul and Hadar Goldin.

He reiterated the importance of the prisoners' return, saying that "If there is a need for military action and a campaign in the future, we will not hesitate."

Gantz added that "The current government, through its cohesion and cooperation between its members, is no less strong than its predecessor, and has the ability to develop ties with our neighbors. Ties that were sometimes blocked in the previous government, such as the partnership that needs to be promoted with Jordan and Egypt."

"There are security challenges, especially from the region of Iran, but I promise that the State of Israel is in good hands and we will ensure that Iran does not have an existential threat to the State of Israel," Gantz concluded.

Deputy Defense Minister MK Alon Schuster also spoke at the conference, saying that "Senior citizens deserve not only appreciation but also proper care," and the new government is "morally committed to taking care of the senior population and we will do everything possible to advance and maintain their needs as they deserve. "

"The state of civil resilience of the residents of the Gaza envelope is on our agenda and we will continue to fight so that the residents who live under constant security threat receive all the necessary support," he added.

"We have built the barrier, we are promoting an advanced plan for the protection of houses, and we are anchoring the 'respite' plan that will allow an intermediate option of evacuation for residents who want to leave the area temporarily during a military operation," he added.