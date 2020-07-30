Gaza disengagement was 'absolute mistake,' says commander who oversaw it

As Israel marks 15 years since the disengagement from Gaza, the man who commanded the operation told The Jerusalem Post that the move was “an absolute mistake” that allowed Hamas to increase its rocket arsenal.The Gaza disengagement, the unilateral evacuation of 8,500 Israeli civilians and soldiers and the demolition of 21 Jewish communities in the Gaza Strip in August 2005, was ordered by then Prime Minister Ariel Sharon and carried out by Maj.Gen. (ret.) Gershon HaCohen, then Commander of the IDF’s 36th Division. “I was absolutely aware that the whole idea would lead to catastrophe,” HaCohen told the Post ahead of the anniversary. Israel occupied the coastal enclave in 1967 following the Six Day War. In the years until Israel evacuated, countless civilians and troops were killed in Palestinian terror attacks. Some thought it would bring Israel its long-sought-after peace. Others were wary and thought that giving land would only further encourage violence and terror. Though HaCohen personally opposed the move, he still carried out his assigned duties as a commanding officer. “I had two choices: to disobey and retire or to follow and do it as per my own belief and vision,” he said. In some ways, the withdrawal from the Gaza Strip is reminiscent of the IDF’s withdrawal from South Lebanon five years earlier with one main difference: In 2000, only IDF soldiers pulled back from the occupation of Lebanese land, in 2005, civilians were removed from their homes.AT 8:00 A.M. ON AUGUST 15, 2005, IDF troops entered Gush Katif, the Jewish settlements in Gaza, and went door to door instructing settlers that it was time to leave. While some agreed, others refused and barricaded themselves in their homes, leaving troops no choice but to forcibly drag them out of the Strip.The camera lenses clicked as children, teenagers, mothers and fathers were carried out by the soldiers, many shedding tears. The images remain imprinted on the Israeli psyche.The evacuation of settlers was followed by the bulldozing of thousands of homes and synagogues. The remains of Jews buried in the Strip were also exhumed and reburied in Israel. On September 21, the disengagement was complete, the Gaza Strip was no longer Israeli control and IDF troops no longer patrolled the streets protecting Jews. With no Israeli in the Palestinian territory, there should be no cause for continued terrorism some thought. No more Israeli civilians or IDF soldier would lose their lives to Palestinian terrorism emanating from the coastal enclave.But these Israelis were wrong.For many, the withdrawal from the Strip was perceived as Israel running away from its enemies. Less than a year after the disengagement, Hamas terrorists abducted IDF soldier Gilad Schalit in a cross-border raid using tunnels (a tactic the IDF would later again meet with deadly consequences in Operation Protective Edge). He was released five years later along with 1,027 Palestinian terrorists held in Israeli prisons, many of whom have since been re-arrested by Israel.The disengagement not only bolstered support for Hamas, but it gave the terror group free rein to increase its rocket arsenal to threaten deep into Israel-not only the settlements around the enclave.Less than six months since Israel unilaterally withdrew, elections were held across the Strip and the West Bank and was won by Hamas, placing the movement’s leader Ismail Haniyeh as Palestinian Authority Prime Minister.The elections caused a rift between Hamas and Fatah, which led to an eventual split between the two the following year and the consolidation of power in the Strip by Hamas. The resulting imposition of a naval and land blockade by Israel remains in place until today.Though Hamas fired its first rocket as early as 2001, the near free flow of weapons-like, rocket-propelled grenades and sniper rifles from the Sinai and their newfound freedom to locally produce the rockets accelerated to a rate not seen before the disengagement. According to data released by Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, some 12,355 rockets and mortars have been fired into Israel since 2006. While weapons smuggling into the blockaded enclave from Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula has decreased over the years, groups in the Strip have invested in producing their own locally-made rockets. Before Operation Protective Edge began in the summer of 2014, Hamas had about 11,000 rockets in Gaza, and while by the end of the war it was estimated that they had a third of their rockets left, by 2018 they were already in possession of more rockets than before 2014.Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) have carried out tests on an almost regular basis since the conclusion of Operation Protective Edge, firing rockets toward the sea in an attempt to increase their range and destructive power.Hamas has been producing their Qassam rockets since 2001, which had a range of four kilometers. Nineteen years later they are able to strike as far away as Nahariya. The group also has a fighting force of close to 40,000 men, as well as highly trained naval commandos who are expected to take part in the next conflict with Israel.“Hamas could not have made that arsenal before the disengagement,” HaCohen said, stressing that “there would have been fewer rocket attacks because Hamas now has that strategic capability that they didn’t have before.”But not only has the number of rockets increased, the number of Israelis killed since the disengagement also remains high.From the year 2000 until 2005, a total of 76 IDF soldiers were killed and 33 civilians in attacks by Hamas and other terror groups. Israel has gone to war with Hamas and the various terror groups three times since the disengagement and has had countless rounds of violence which have led to the deaths of both soldiers and civilians.In the last war in 2014, Israel lost 68 soldiers and six civilians. Some 2,500 Palestinians are believed to have been killed, roughly half civilians and half combatants.And the estimates for casualties in the next war are that both sides will suffer a much higher toll - both soldiers and civilians.Gaza has been absolutely destroyed over the past 15 years since the disengagement. And with a population of 2 million people living in dire humanitarian conditions, Hamas is desperate to secure an easing of Israeli restrictions on the beleaguered coastal enclave and an end to Israel’s blockade.The terror that emanated from the Strip in the years following the disengagement “created better conditions to convince leaders, including the international community, that Israel could not afford to build another Lebanon in the West bank. There’s no way to defend Israel if that happens,” HaCohen told the Post.“Disengagement was an absolute mistake but I thank God for this stupid mistake because that way we can learn,” he said. “We learned … it’s not so easy to change the situation by engaging and fighting,” HaCohen continued. “The Israeli idea was that we would get international legitimacy to fight against terror, in every way, but since Cast Lead we have realized that our dream of international legitimacy is an illusion.”The disengagement, he said, had the settlers “lose the battle but win the war” as now “it’s much more difficult to carry out such an operation. It made it more difficult to remove settlers from the West Bank.”Holding onto the West Bank and entire Jordan Valley in its “broadest interpretation ... soldiers and settlements [there] are necessary for the protection of Tel Aviv."