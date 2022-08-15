The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict Gaza News

IDF ravages Hamas attack tunnel from Gaza to Israel, renders it inoperable

A Hamas tunnel that had been in development recently was rendered unusable by being filled with a "material."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 15, 2022 12:00
Hamas tunnel uncovered and destroyed by IDF after Operation Breaking Dawn

The IDF has uncovered and irreparably damaged a tunnel that Hamas dug across the border from the Gaza Strip into Israel, the military revealed on Monday. 

The tunnel had been under development for “a long time” and that work on it was ongoing in recent days, outgoing commander of the Gaza Division Brig.-Gen. Nimrod Aloni told reporters. 

The main part of the tunnel, Aloni said, was said to have had two branches from it that crossed the international border but did not cross the IDF border barrier. The IDF launched an operation over the weekend, damaging the tunnel by inserting material into it that made it unusable. 

A part of the tunnel was attacked during Operation Guardian of the Walls in May 2021 and the new parts of the tunnel — including renovations to the parts that were damaged — could not have been attacked kinetically and therefore the IDF decided to pour material into the tunnel that would make it unusable in the future

Sunset on the tunnel after Operation Breaking Dawn

News of the tunnel came just a week after the IDF completed Operation Breaking Dawn which it launched against Islamic Jihad. The IDF refrained from attacking Hamas targets during the operation. 

IDF fills with Hamas tunnel with material to render it inoperable. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) IDF fills with Hamas tunnel with material to render it inoperable. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Aloni said that the IDF believes that Hamas has additional tunnels along the border, some of which it plans to use in future operations against the IDF. Dozens of tunnels, he said, were neutralized by the IDF during his two-year tenure as commander of the Gaza Division.



Tags Gaza Hamas IDF tunnel Operation Guardian of the Walls Operation Breaking Dawn
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Moscow warns of end to Russia-US relations if assets seized

Russian and US state flags fly near a factory in Vsevolozhsk, Leningrad Region, Russia March 27, 2019
2

Israel decides: No more American and Canadian medical students

AFFILIATED WITH BGU’s Medical School, Assuta Ashdod is helping to train Israel’s next generation of physicians
3

Gigantic supercharged lightning bolt jets mapped for first time - study

Gigantic jet seen from International Gemini Observatory in Mauna Kea, Hawaii
4

LIVE BLOG: Biden welcomes ceasefire, calls for investigation of civilian casualties

A picture shows rockets being fired by Islamic Jihad toward Israel from the Gaza Strip, on August 6, 2022
5

Jerry Maguire, Stuart Little child star unrecognizable as MMA fighter

Actor Jonathan Lipnicki attends The Creative Coalition's First Party in Washington, DC, January 20, 2001.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by