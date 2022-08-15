The IDF has uncovered and irreparably damaged a tunnel that Hamas dug across the border from the Gaza Strip into Israel, the military revealed on Monday.

The tunnel had been under development for “a long time” and that work on it was ongoing in recent days, outgoing commander of the Gaza Division Brig.-Gen. Nimrod Aloni told reporters.

The main part of the tunnel, Aloni said, was said to have had two branches from it that crossed the international border but did not cross the IDF border barrier. The IDF launched an operation over the weekend, damaging the tunnel by inserting material into it that made it unusable.

A part of the tunnel was attacked during Operation Guardian of the Walls in May 2021 and the new parts of the tunnel — including renovations to the parts that were damaged — could not have been attacked kinetically and therefore the IDF decided to pour material into the tunnel that would make it unusable in the future.

Sunset on the tunnel after Operation Breaking Dawn

News of the tunnel came just a week after the IDF completed Operation Breaking Dawn which it launched against Islamic Jihad. The IDF refrained from attacking Hamas targets during the operation.

IDF fills with Hamas tunnel with material to render it inoperable. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Aloni said that the IDF believes that Hamas has additional tunnels along the border, some of which it plans to use in future operations against the IDF. Dozens of tunnels, he said, were neutralized by the IDF during his two-year tenure as commander of the Gaza Division.