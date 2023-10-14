Long Island native held hostage by Hamas since Tuesday

A college student and native of Long Island, New York was captured by Hamas, according to a statement released to US media by the missing person's family.

The family of Omer Neutra said that their son, an Israeli-American from New York was captured along the Israel-Gaza border on October 10th. CNN reported that a member of the Israeli consulate came to Ronen and Orna Neutra's Plainview home late Monday to inform them of their son's confirmed status as a hostage.

“Someone gave us the formal news that he was considered abducted by Hamas, but they did not give any further explanation,” Orna told US media.

What brought hostage Omer Neutra to Israel?

Neutra deferred his academic career at Binghamton University in upstate New York to serve in the IDF, according to his family's statement.

"He's a born leader and a great son, friend, and a passionate, giving person. After graduating high school, he decided to defer his college acceptance and spend a gap year in Israel connecting with our family's roots," his parents said in a statement posted to Facebook by the Plainview Volunteer Fire Department on Long Island. "This experience impacted his decision to stay in Israel and do what he believed in — serving and protecting the people of Israel."

His family said he was captured accomplishing that goal.