American-Israeli offers 1 million shekels for Gaza hostages release

Robert (Robby) Berman, an American-Israeli tour guide and author, is offering one million NIS to any individual in Gaza willing to help release an Israeli captive from Hamas.

In a recent interview with Fox Business, Berman mentioned that he has established a fund dedicated to financially rewarding Palestinians who assist in the rescue of Jewish prisoners.

"Currently, about 200 of my Israeli brothers and sisters are held hostage," Berman shared with Fox Business. "I've been tirelessly reaching out and securing commitments. Through this fund, we now promise 1 million shekels to any Palestinian in Gaza who aids in the rescue of a Jewish captive."

Being fluent in Arabic, Berman reiterated this commitment in the language. A woman held hostage in Gaza was released with two children, Hamas said, per an Al Jazeera live stream. (credit: SCREENSHOT/WALLA!)

A Harvard University alumnus residing in Israel, Berman was previously spotlighted in an interview with Maariv concerning a disturbing trend where some Israelis were spitting at Christian tourists.

He recounted several regrettable instances where Orthodox Jews showed open disdain towards Christian visitors.

"It's my duty to counteract such behaviors," he expressed to Maariv, noting the unfortunate frequency of such events.