'Want to be a martyr?': IDF Bedouin troops vow to eliminate Hamas

A video uploaded on social media of an IDF Bedouin patrol battalion going to the Gaza Strip quickly went viral, garnering tens of thousands of views in just a few hours. The video was accompanied by a message in Arabic directed at Hamas terroristshiding in tunnels.

"Twenty-seven days ago, Hamas terrorists came here and committed heinous acts, killing babies and women – actions that contradict our religious teachings," the message said.

"We are here to eliminate you one by one. Prepare yourselves, hide in your tunnels, because we are coming for you. Do you want to become a martyr today? No problem."

Watch the viral video:

גדוד הסיור הבדואי בצה"ל בדרך לעזה, מדברים מזרח תיכונית. pic.twitter.com/5XPHWVT8Pv — כל החדשות בזמן אמת (@Saher95755738) November 4, 2023

Over a month has passed since the start of Operation Swords of Iron. In that time, over 2,500 targets have been attacked.

