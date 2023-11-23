Israel-Hamas war: IDF fortifies Gaza positions ahead of ceasefire

The IDF worked hard on Thursday to toughen its positions across northern Gaza to prevent any surprise attacks by Hamas.

In 2014, Hamas violated a number of temporary ceasefires, in some cases successfully surprising and killing IDF soldiers.

IDF Chief-of-Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi had held a briefing with all major generals, brigadier generals, and colonels involved in Gaza operations on Wednesday to ensure that they would be ready for anything Hamas might try.

The IDF also said that Maj. Gen. (res.) Nitzan Alon had set up a special apparatus near the Gaza border for taking in hostages presuming Hamas follows through with the terms of the war pause.

That apparatus is highly organized both in terms of special medical and psychological staff as well as helicopters and other heavy weaponry to ensure security. Israeli soldiers patrol near the Israeli-Gaza border, southern Israel, November 23, 2023 (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

IDF enter Hamas's 'Grad Valley,' uncover tunnels and weapons in children's bedrooms

Besides those developments, due to the war pause being delayed, the IDF continued attacks on Hamas on Thursday in Jabalia and Zeitoun, northeast areas which it only turned its attention to late last week after having already taken over central Gaza City.

The IDF said it had found more weapons hidden in children's beds, mosques, and other civilian locations, as it had previously in other parts of Gaza. Advertisement

If the war pause ends in the next 4-10 days, the IDF would be expected to spend some days or up to a week finishing with Hamas in Jabalia and Zeitoun as well as taking on Hamas in the tough Shejaiya neighborhood where some of the harshest battles were fought in 2014.

The IDF would also need to eventually invade Khan Younis and Rafah, among other Hamas southern strongholds, which could take more time to subdue.